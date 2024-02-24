Global Ad Campaign Planned As Tanzanian Superstar Rayvanny Inks Multi Million Dollar Fragrance Deal In The USA

Fleur by Rayvanny coming soon The Kempt Man Introduces Fleur By Rayvanny Rayvanny men in black Rayvanny Tanzania Rayvanny Red

Tanzanian Superstar Rayvanny Inks Multi Million Dollar Fragrance Deal

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanzanian Superstar, Rayvanny has signed a multi million dollar deal to launch a range of his-and-hers fragrances later this year, which will be backed by a global advertising campaign.

The deal has been done with Nankoung inc in a collaboration with their men brand the Kempt man , which also creates fragrances and cosmetic products for other celebrities around the Globe.

According to Nankoung Inc, the deal will see a Rayvanny -branded Eau de Perfume launch this spring , with other drops to follow later in the year.

The brand will be backed by a massive global advertising campaign,but East Africa is expected to be the biggest market for the fragrances, where the Super star singer has a loyal & Royal fan base.

Inspired by his 2020 EP flowers , Fleur By Rayvanny will be the 1st product on this deal, a lover of beauty and flowers, Rayvanny who loves flowers is bringing all the fragrance that beautiful flowers create,the unisex fragrance will be sold online and in stores worldwide and will ship worldwide. Signup on fleurbyrayvanny.com to be the first to know when the brand Drops.

