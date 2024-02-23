Referral: Ibuprofen NVT, ibuprofen Article 29(4) referrals CHMP opinion, 22/02/2024

EMA recommends refusal of authorisation for Ibuprofen NVT (ibuprofen, 400 mg, soft capsules)

On 22 February 2024, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) completed a review of Ibuprofen NVT 400 mg soft capsules following a disagreement among EU Member States regarding its authorisation. The Agency concluded that the benefits of Ibuprofen NVT 400 mg do not outweigh its risks and the marketing authorisation granted in Lithuania cannot be recognised in Spain, where the company had applied for a marketing authorisation.

In addition, the marketing authorisations in Lithuania and other Member States where the medicine is authorised (Estonia, France, Latvia, Poland and Romania) should be suspended.