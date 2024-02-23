Submit Release
Referral: Ibuprofen NVT, ibuprofen Article 29(4) referrals CHMP opinion, 22/02/2024

EMA recommends refusal of authorisation for Ibuprofen NVT (ibuprofen, 400 mg, soft capsules)

On 22 February 2024, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) completed a review of Ibuprofen NVT 400 mg soft capsules following a disagreement among EU Member States regarding its authorisation. The Agency concluded that the benefits of Ibuprofen NVT 400 mg do not outweigh its risks and the marketing authorisation granted in Lithuania cannot be recognised in Spain, where the company had applied for a marketing authorisation.

In addition, the marketing authorisations in Lithuania and other Member States where the medicine is authorised (Estonia, France, Latvia, Poland and Romania) should be suspended.

Key facts

About this medicine

Approved name

Ibuprofen NVT

International non-proprietary name (INN) or common name

ibuprofen

About this procedure

Current status

CHMP opinion

Reference number

EMEA/H/A-29(4)/1533

Type

Article 29(4) referrals

This type of referral is triggered when there is a disagreement between Member States regarding a marketing authorisation application being evaluated in a mutual-recognition or decentralised procedure, on the grounds of a potential serious risk to public health.

Key dates and outcomes

CHMP opinion date

22/02/2024

Opinion provided by Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use

