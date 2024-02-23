Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,011 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Filspari, Sparsentan, Status: Opinion

Overview

On 22 February 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending the granting of a conditional1 marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Filspari2, intended for the treatment of adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). The applicant for this medicinal product is Vifor France.

Filspari will be available as 200 mg and 400 mg film-coated tablets. The active substance of Filspari is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist (agents acting on the renin-angiotensin system, ATC code: C09XX01). Endothelin 1 and Angiotensin II are central actors in the pathological cycle of IgAN and by inhibiting their receptors sparsentan can help decrease disease progression. 

The benefit of Filspari is its ability to reduce proteinuria and slow down the progression of kidney disease, as seen in a phase 3, randomised, active-control (irbesartan) study in adults with IgAN. The most common side effects are low blood pressure, increase blood potassium levels, dizziness, swelling. The most common serious side effect is acute kidney injury.

The full indication is:

Filspari is indicated for the treatment of adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) with a urine protein excretion >1.0 g/day (or urine protein-to-creatinine ratio ≥0.75 g/g).

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the European public assessment report (EPAR) and made available in all official European Union languages after the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

1A conditional marketing authorisation is granted to a medicinal product that fulfils an unmet medical need when the benefit to public health of immediate availability outweighs the risk inherent in the fact that additional data are still required. The marketing authorisation holder is expected to provide comprehensive clinical data at a later stage.
2This product was designated as an orphan medicine during its development. EMA will now review the information available to date to determine if the orphan designation can be maintained

 

CHMP summary of positive opinion for Filspari

First published: Reference Number: EMA/518075/2023

English (EN) (142.71 KB - PDF)View

Product details

Name of medicine

Filspari

Active substance

Sparsentan

International non-proprietary name (INN) or common name

Sparsentan

Therapeutic area (MeSH)

Glomerulonephritis, IGA

Anatomical therapeutic chemical (ATC) code

V03

EMA product number

EMEA/H/C/005783

This medicine received a conditional marketing authorisation. This was granted in the interest of public health because the medicine addresses an unmet medical need and the benefit of immediate availability outweighs the risk from less comprehensive data than normally required. For more information, see Conditional marketing authorisation.

This medicine was designated an orphan medicine. This means that it was developed for use against a rare, life-threatening or chronically debilitating condition or, for economic reasons, it would be unlikely to have been developed without incentives. For more information, see Orphan designation.

Marketing authorisation applicant

Vifor France

Opinion adopted

22/02/2024

Opinion status

Positive

This page was last updated on

Share this page

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Filspari, Sparsentan, Status: Opinion

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more