TAIWAN, February 23 - Beginning on May 20, 2024, all open house tours of the Presidential Office will be temporarily suspended for remodeling. An announcement will be made when open house tours are scheduled to resume.

Beginning on May 20, 2024, all open house tours of the Presidential Office will be temporarily suspended for remodeling. An announcement will be made when open house tours are scheduled to resume. For inquiries or further information, please call the Presidential Office switchboard at +886-2-2311-3731.