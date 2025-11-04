President Lai addresses 11th Taiwan-Japan Exchange Summit in Kamakura via video

TAIWAN, November 4 - On the afternoon of November 4, President Lai Ching-te addressed the 11th Taiwan-Japan Exchange Summit in Kamakura via video. The president expressed hope of continuing to deepen the partnership between the two countries. He also congratulated Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Takaichi Sanae on her decisive election as Japan’s 104th prime minister, wishing her success in governance and continued prosperity for Japan. He expressed hope that Taiwan and Japan can continue to strengthen economic and security resilience, jointly uphold the values of freedom and democracy, and work together for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

This year marks the 11th Taiwan-Japan Exchange Summit. I am very pleased to be able to address our good friends attending the event. I also hope to take this opportunity, on behalf of the people of Taiwan, to congratulate LDP President Takaichi on her decisive election as Japan’s 104th prime minister. I wish her success in governance and continued prosperity for Japan.

The first Taiwan-Japan Exchange Summit was convened in Kanazawa 10 years ago, gradually building a bridge of friendship between Taiwan and Japan. I am honored to have participated in this journey, in various capacities and alongside many long-time friends. As the summit enters its next decade, I am glad to see many new friends joining us in promoting the development of Taiwan-Japan relations.

Last year, the summit was held in Taiwan’s historic city of Tainan. This year, it is being hosted by Kamakura, another historic city, symbolizing a passing of the baton and making the bonds of our friendship even deeper and closer. I would like to take this opportunity to especially thank the Kanagawa Prefectural Assembly and the Kamakura City Council for their strong support in hosting the summit in the Kanto region for the first time, setting a new milestone.

Over the past 10 years, through the support of local assemblies, members of the Taiwanese overseas community in Japan, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, and various local offices, the Taiwan-Japan Exchange Summit has become an important platform for Taiwan to make its voice heard on the international stage and pursue greater international participation. On behalf of all the people of Taiwan, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for everyone’s efforts and support.

With the severity of today’s global situation and democratic countries facing the threat of authoritarian expansion, Taiwan will deepen its collaboration with democratic partners to build more resilient supply chains for global democracies. We also look forward to Taiwan and Japan continuing to strengthen economic and security resilience, jointly uphold the values of freedom and democracy, and work together for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

In closing, I sincerely invite all of our good friends to visit Taiwan and create more opportunities for collaboration and mutual visits through the Taiwan-Japan Exchange Summit. With the efforts of central and local governments, along with broader exchanges, I am confident that we can further strengthen Taiwan-Japan relations and jointly build a brighter future. I wish the summit great success and wish all the distinguished guests good health and happiness. Thank you.