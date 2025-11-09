Vice President Hsiao delivers remarks after returning from IPAC annual summit in Europe  

TAIWAN, November 9 - Details 2025-11-03 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting delegation press conference On the afternoon of November 3, the Presidential Office held a press conference for our delegation to the 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) upon its return to Taiwan. Leader’s Representative Lin Hsin-I (林信義), accompanied by Minister without Portfolio of the Executive Yuan and National Science and Technology Council Minister Wu Cheng-wen (吳誠文), Minister without Portfolio of the Executive Yuan and Office of Trade Negotiations Chief Representative Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮), National Security Council (NSC) Advisor Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉), and Director General Jonathan C.Y. Sun (孫儉元) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Department of International Organizations as Senior Official for APEC, explained the overall situation at this year’s APEC meetings and the outcomes of the AELM, and fielded questions from the media. In his remarks, Leader’s Representative Lin said that he was honored to once again represent President Lai Ching-te at the AELM, and although this year’s issues were different, the responsibilities remained significant. He stated that with extensive assistance and cooperation from various ministries and agencies, he did his utmost to complete the tasks assigned by President Lai, and deepen interaction with various member economies through multilateral and bilateral exchanges, further enhancing Taiwan’s visibility and participation in APEC. Leader’s Representative Lin stated that there is much uncertainty in the current global economic order due to factors including geopolitical changes, restructuring of supply chains, transformation of technology, and climate change. Discussions at this year’s APEC focused on the ongoing changes in global economic and trade patterns, he said, paying special attention to issues such as technological innovation, supply chain security, and AI. The host country, Korea, also made AI and demographic changes a focal point, exploring the challenges facing economic development in the Asia-Pacific region including declining birth rates, aging populations, labor shortages, and digital divides. Leader’s Representative Lin said that the first task assigned by President Lai was to convey that Taiwan is committed to strengthening economic resilience and hopes to cooperate with various countries and continue to promote regional economic and trade development. Regarding the great interest and praise expressed by numerous member economies for Taiwan’s development of AI, smart medicine, digital healthcare, and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) resilience, Leader’s Representative Lin used the phrase, “If the flowers are in bloom, butterflies will come.” In the past, Taiwan needed to devote comparably more effort to attracting foreign investment and cooperation, he said, but needless to say, many economies now come forward of their own accord as a result of the concerted efforts of all our citizens. The delegation also took the opportunity to share the resilience gene and the ability to respond to environmental changes that have long characterized Taiwan enterprises to the member economies, promoting diversified partnerships and cooperation to spur stable growth in the regional economy. Regarding the second task assigned by President Lai, to convey that Taiwan is willing to share its experience in pioneering industries and promote public-private cooperation to address global challenges, Leader’s Representative Lin pointed out that all APEC member economies are already familiar with Taiwan’s strengths in pioneering technology industries, but are curious about how to cultivate such irreplaceable and exceptional strengths. Over the past few decades, Taiwan has built a highly developed and comprehensive industrial ecosystem through seamless cooperation involving the government, enterprises, academia, and research institutions, he said, setting a high threshold for Taiwan’s competitive advantages. This is also a successful experience of Taiwan’s that was often shared during the meeting. In addition, he emphasized the importance of AI and the digital transformation of SMEs. With our solid information and communications technology (ICT) industry foundation, Taiwan actively assists SMEs with introducing AI and cloud technology to enhance their cross-border business capabilities and competitiveness, which was closely aligned with the core spirit of the meeting theme of “digital inclusion.” At the same time, Leader’s Representative Lin also called on member economies to strengthen digital cooperation and establish a more open and secure data environment so that technological development can truly benefit everyone, rather than create new digital divides. Leader’s Representative Lin then mentioned the third task assigned by President Lai, which was to convey that Taiwan is now accelerating the promotion of human-centered AI development to help realize APEC’s common vision. For the development of human society and culture, technological development is a double-edged sword, he said, and only a human-centered approach can serve as the goal for the existence and innovation of technology. Therefore, he said, we call for the establishment of an inclusive and responsible AI governance framework to ensure that technological development is aligned with principles of ethics and trust through the sharing of experience and standards. At the same time, in the current digital age it is extremely important to deepen cooperation in cross-border talent and skills to cultivate a new generation of professionals with capabilities in cross-disciplinary application. We must promote the application of AI in various industries, he said, so that SMEs and traditional industries can also share in the benefits of transformation through smart technologies. Leader’s Representative Lin stated that our government will continue to use a public-private partnership approach to seek solutions, and will share its successful experience with other APEC economies in joint pursuit of shared prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region. During the meetings, he pointed out the outstanding contributions of Taiwan’s representatives to the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC). One example is Acer Chairman Jason Chen (陳俊聖), who has launched an “AI and the Aging Economy” project that uses an AI facial expression recognition model to detect early-stage dementia with up to 86 percent accuracy. A second example is Quanta Computer Chief Technology Officer Ted Chang’s (張嘉淵) “Daily Plus: Empowering AI to Create Inclusive Smart Healthcare” project, which has also been widely praised, as it empowers medical staff without engineering or technical backgrounds to use AI while promoting open-source AI localization and cross-border training. This project, he added, has been running for three years, and interest is high among all member economies, with more than 150 people from 17 economies participating this year. A third example is Taiwan Mobile President Jamie Lin (林之晨), whose company has assisted some 2,000 SMEs from 21 economies with undergoing cybersecurity checkups. In addition, in the face of disaster risks brought on by climate change, AI has been used to enhance the resolution of weather forecasts from 25 kilometers to just 2 kilometers. When Typhoon Gaemi struck in 2024, AI models clearly delineated the structure of the storm and provided more accurate forecasts that enabled the central and local governments to make advance preparations and minimize losses. This demonstrated the ability of technology to protect lives and the economy. Leader’s Representative Lin stated that Taiwan did more at the proceedings than simply put forward general outlines and topics. Beyond that, our delegation also reported to member economies on specific measures that Taiwan has taken and what results we have achieved, and all took a keen interest in our projects. The fact is, he said, these cases fully demonstrate the innovative capacity of Taiwan’s companies and professional talent. They also show Taiwan’s willingness as an APEC member to share its experience with other economies, and to jointly create AI-driven inclusion and sustainable growth, he said. Leader’s Representative Lin mentioned that the content of this year’s APEC Leaders’ Declaration plays to Taiwan’s strengths, so he was very pleased. In addition to formal remarks made in meetings, he also engaged in constructive exchanges with a number of other leaders and delegation members. Heads of state from many countries praised Taiwan highly for its contributions in such areas as semiconductors, ICT, medical technology, and SME development, and expressed interest in cooperation. Such interactions helped raise Taiwan’s global visibility, and also laid a solid foundation for future enhancement of substantive economic and trade cooperation. Finally, Leader’s Representative Lin described the atmosphere of APEC 2025 by again quoting the phrase, “If the flowers are in bloom, butterflies will come.” He said that he and all the other delegation members felt greatly honored, which he said was the result of hard work by everyone throughout Taiwan. He also stated that many government agencies helped the delegation carry out its mission smoothly. He thanked the NSC for its planning, and praised MOFA, the Taipei Mission in Korea, diplomatic personnel, and the delegation members and behind-the-scenes staff for their hard work. Their dedication ensured that Taiwan was able to present a highly professional, sincere, and cooperative image at the summit. In carrying out policy advocacy, interacting with the business community, and promoting economic activity and trade, he said, everyone completed the delegation’s mission with consummate professionalism and enthusiasm. In the future, Taiwan will continue to cooperate at APEC venues with other economies to bring its strengths into play, promote regional prosperity and development, and continue engaging in dialogue with the world through APEC platforms to ensure that the international community sees Taiwan, he said. Leader’s Representative Lin then responded to questions from the media on Taiwan-Japan cooperation, Taiwan-United States relations, achieving higher visibility for Taiwan at APEC, and interactions with other economies during the proceedings, among other topics.

Details 2025-11-01 APEC Leader’s Representative Lin Hsin-i holds international press conference At the 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) in Korea that concluded at noon on November 1 (local time), Senior Advisor to the President and Chairman of Taiwania Capital Management Corporation Lin Hsin-i served as Taiwan’s leader’s representative. Leader’s Representative Lin participated in the full meeting and shared Taiwan’s contributions to the global economic system, successfully completing the mission entrusted to him by President Lai Ching-te. On the afternoon of the same day, Leader’s Representative Lin convened an international press conference in Gyeongju, Korea, in which he explained the APEC meeting process and outcomes, and responded to questions from reporters. In remarks, Leader’s Representative Lin first thanked the members of the media for their hard work conducting interviews and filing reports over the past few days. He then thanked everyone who accompanied the delegation throughout the trip and witnessed the important interactions during this year’s AELM. Leader’s Representative Lin stated that this year, as is customary, APEC held two formal AELMs and a working lunch with APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) representatives. The priorities set by Korea for this year’s APEC were “Connect, Innovate, Prosper,“ he said, and the meeting agenda also revolved around exploring the challenges stemming from AI and demographic changes. He pointed out that Korea also included culture and fashion industry development in the scope of discussions, with topics including how APEC can engage in cooperation to promote trade and investment amidst increasing global uncertainty, and especially how to promote cooperation between the public and private sectors. Meeting discussions also focused on ways to deal with emerging trends such as the profound impacts from AI’s rapid evolution and demographic changes. Leader’s Representative Lin indicated that the focus of his statement at the meeting was that in the face of economic uncertainty, in addition to increasing the autonomy and economic security of its industries, each economy must simultaneously maintain open international trade practices and global market vitality. Therefore, he concluded, governments must create a stable, transparent, and predictable economic and trade environment, and jointly assist enterprises in building resilience amid changing circumstances so that they can confidently make long-term investments and promote innovation. Leader’s Representative Lin also shared Taiwan’s experience in developing semiconductor supply chains, which are the result of government policy guidance in planning industry development and the joint efforts of the private sector, including the establishment of clusters, R&D teams, tax incentives, and talent cultivation. He noted that many member economies were extremely interested in the highly developed and comprehensive nature of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry. In discussing the challenges from rapid demographic changes facing many Asia-Pacific economies, Leader’s Representative Lin also shared Taiwan’s human-centered solutions aided by technology. He gave the example of the “AI and the Aging Economy” project promoted by ABAC representative and Acer Chairman Jason Chen (陳俊聖) which uses AI to create a facial expression recognition model that is up to 86% accurate, and can detect early-stage dementia. He provided another example with Quanta Computer Chief Technology Officer Ted Chang’s (張嘉淵) “Daily Plus: Empowering AI to Create Inclusive Smart Healthcare” project, which has also been widely praised, as it empowers medical staff without engineering or technical backgrounds to use AI while promoting open-source AI localization and cross-border training. This project, he added, has been running for three years, and interest is high among all member economies, with 18 participating this year. Leader’s Representative Lin pointed out that, in addressing the disaster risks associated with climate change, applying AI to develop high-precision meteorological models has increased the resolution of meteorological forecasts from 25 kilometers to 2 kilometers. When Typhoon Gaemi struck last year, he added, the AI model clearly depicted the typhoon’s structure, improved forecast accuracy, and facilitated advance deployments by local governments, significantly reducing disaster losses and demonstrating the power of technology to protect human life and the economy. Many member economies are also very interested in this technology, he underlined. Leader’s Representative Lin emphasized that Taiwan attends APEC not only to participate in this important international economic and trade meeting, but also because it gives Taiwan an important stage on which it can raise its global visibility. He said that through APEC meetings and numerous bilateral exchanges, they demonstrated Taiwan’s contributions to the global economic system while accomplishing the three major tasks assigned to him by President Lai. When asked by the media about his overall assessment of this trip, and whether he would agree to continue to serve as the representative next year if asked by President Lai, Leader’s Representative Lin responded that no one can give himself grades for his own performance, as the grades are given by the teacher. For this meeting, he said, he gave his all just like everyone else, and did not think about other issues. Regarding whether he had observed any change in the degree of attention the international community is giving Taiwan throughout the course of his participation in APEC, Leader’s Representative Lin pointed out that he also participated in the AELM in Busan, Korea, 20 years ago, and that this year’s issues are somewhat different from those at that time. Because everyone is now focused on AI, population issues, and the application and governance of AI technology, he feels that Taiwan is getting more attention. During the meeting, he said, he also cited some concrete examples to let other economies know what Taiwan has done, noting that the leaders of other economies were quite interested and that some even asked detailed questions about how the government should cooperate with the business community. He explained that Taiwan has the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and many technology industries; National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) Minister Wu Cheng-wen is also a semiconductor expert, and National Tsing Hua and Chiao Tung universities are also capable of cultivating professionals. Leader’s Representative Lin said that the increased international attention on Taiwan is the result of everyone’s efforts over the past few years, and that it also highlights Taiwan’s contributions to APEC. He stated the three tasks assigned to him by President Lai: first, that Taiwan is committed to strengthening economic resilience and that it hopes to cooperate with other countries to promote regional economic and trade development; second, that Taiwan is willing to share its experience in pioneering industries and promote cooperation between the public and private sectors to help respond to global challenges; and third, that Taiwan is accelerating the development of human-centered AI to help realize APEC’s common vision. The delegation presented each of these propositions, one by one, he said, and while many AI applications are still in the development stage, we are willing to share our experience with other economies. Regarding bilateral talks during the meeting, Leader’s Representative Lin said that “talks” can be defined in many ways, and because there are different formats, there is no way to calculate the exact number of talks that were held. He said they had hoped to have opportunities during this meeting to engage in bilateral talks with other member economies, but sometimes such talks could not be arranged due to scheduling issues for both parties. Among those talks, he pointed out, the 40-minute meeting with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent covered a wide range of topics, he said, including technological cooperation and supply chain security. He noted that Secretary Bessent showed great interest and patience in discussing the development process of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, and wanted to understand how Taiwan established high-tech clusters and the historical context of their development. He added that before yesterday’s meeting, Leader’s Representative Lin also greeted Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, congratulated her on taking office as prime minister, and held talks with her. It was mutually understood, he noted, that the issues under discussion will be disclosed at an appropriate time in the future. Responding to a question on whether Korea’s stated ambitions in the field of AI pose a threat to Taiwan’s international standing in the high-tech industry and how to view the prospects for cooperation amid the competitive yet collaborative relationship between Taiwan and Korea, Leader’s Representative Lin noted that each country is making efforts on this front. He said that the melding of tradition and creativity in Korea’s performance at yesterday’s APEC gala dinner was in line with the “Connect, Innovate, Prosper” priorities of APEC 2025. He went on to note that Taiwan and Korea already engage in extensive collaboration in high-tech sectors, both playing pivotal, complementary roles across the ICT value chain. Taiwan, he said, has comprehensive and highly efficient industrial ecosystems in such fields as semiconductor manufacturing, packaging, and testing as well as cloud services and AI hardware; Korea, he noted, has world-leading strengths in memory, systems integration, and end-user consumer products. He highlighted that combining our respective strengths makes our regional supply chains more resilient and stable, and provides a foundation for bilateral cooperation. Looking to the future, he said, we welcome exploration of additional collaborative opportunities for bilateral cooperation on this basis so that we can jointly face global supply chain challenges. NSTC Minister Wu elaborated on this, saying that the semiconductor industries of Taiwan and Korea play key roles in supply chains for global democracies, and have long engaged in cooperation. Nvidia’s collaboration with Korea, he said, will not have any adverse impact on Taiwan, because investments in Korea will create customers for Taiwan. He explained that such investments benefit development in both countries, since when Korea builds factories for AI, it will need to buy chips made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, and it will also buy Korean-made memory hardware. That is why Taiwan and Korea are cooperative partners, he said. In response to questions from reporters about interactions between Leader’s Representative Lin and China’s President Xi Jinping, and whether there are any concerns regarding next year’s APEC 2026 proceedings in Shenzhen, China, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of International Organizations Director General Jonathan C.Y. Sun (孫儉元) stated that equal participation of all member economies is a core principle of APEC. He added that this is an important reason why APEC is able to operate smoothly and amicably. After China last year announced its intention to host APEC 2026, he continued, Taiwan raised questions with China regarding guarantees for Taiwan’s right to equal participation and whether our personnel could be assured of their personal safety while in China to attend the proceedings, and demanded that China make assurances regarding these matters. He explained that such concerns are shared by many like-minded countries, and that in November of last year, in cooperation with such countries, Taiwan called on China to issue written assurances. Ever since the Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM) that was held in December of last year, he said, Taiwan has kept in contact under the APEC framework with relevant parties to demand that China honor its commitments by ensuring that Taiwan is able to smoothly attend the proceedings and by further ensuring the personal security of all our personnel. Asked a question regarding a reference to the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP) agenda in the APEC Leaders’ Declaration, Minister without Portfolio of the Executive Yuan Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮) explained that the FTAAP agenda was discussed at the APEC Concluding Senior Officials’ Meeting and the APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM). The FTAAP is a goal, she said, and it is hoped that after everyone has discussed individual issues they can integrate them in the future. She said that efforts are underway to determine whether emerging 21st-century issues such as the environment and labor can be included. Members of the press also asked about interactions between NSTC Minister Wu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Minister Wu responded that they spoke with each other at the AMM gala dinner, and he felt confident that a friendly communication of that sort will definitely have a positive impact moving forward as the two sides seek to establish semiconductor supply chain cooperation and jointly develop bilateral economic and people-to-people exchanges. When asked whether the subject of tariffs came up during the meeting with US Treasury Secretary Bessent, Minister Yang stated that the APEC meetings are mainly for discussing issues related to APEC and the development of bilateral economic and trade relations. She mentioned that Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) said in a statement recently that the Taiwan-US tariff negotiation team is currently discussing Taiwan-US supply chain cooperation, and that it hopes to obtain reciprocal tariff rate reductions without stacking and to secure preferential treatment related to Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act. After the two sides have reached consensus, she said, they can proceed to the concluding meeting to finalize a Taiwan-US trade agreement. Minister Yang expressed confidence that after APEC the two sides will continue working to finalize an agreement.

Details 2025-11-01 President Lai meets North Carolina Governor Josh Stein On the afternoon of October 31, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by North Carolina Governor Josh Stein. In remarks, President Lai thanked the governor for his visit, showing high regard and friendship for Taiwan. The president expressed hope to continue deepening collaboration in such areas as economic and trade ties, biotechnology and healthcare, electric vehicles, and AI, with joint efforts yielding mutually beneficial results. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: It is a pleasure to welcome Governor Stein as he leads a delegation to Taiwan during his first year in office. This is the first time in 25 years that a governor from North Carolina has visited Taiwan. Your presence not only demonstrates high regard and friendship for Taiwan, but also shows that our bilateral relations are rising to new heights. Taiwan and North Carolina have maintained a sister-state relationship for over 40 years. In the past decade and more, numerous Taiwanese companies have invested in North Carolina, further deepening our economic and trade cooperation. In 2023, North Carolina made Taiwan the site of its ninth overseas office, using Taiwan as a core base to connect with Southeast Asia, China, and other Asian markets. This has helped build a strong cooperative network and made the bilateral relationship between Taiwan and North Carolina all the more dynamic. I understand that North Carolina’s economic performance is very impressive. The state not only boasts a highly skilled workforce and a friendly investment environment; it is also home to the largest research-focused science park in the United States – Research Triangle Park (RTP), which contains a wealth of talent and resources from industry, government, academia, and the research sector. Currently, the park’s main industries include information technology, automobile manufacturing, and biomedicine and pharmaceuticals. These are also sectors in which Taiwan shines. Taiwanese electric vehicle and semiconductor companies participated in the SelectUSA Investment Summit both this year and in 2023, with delegations visiting North Carolina to explore the investment environment and identify opportunities for collaboration. I am confident that if Taiwan and North Carolina can join forces to deepen collaboration in such areas as biotechnology and healthcare, electric vehicles, and AI, this will undoubtedly make significant contributions to Taiwan-US economic and trade exchanges, as well as future human welfare. I would like to thank the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction for approving in August the inclusion of Taiwan’s Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language in the state’s Seal of Biliteracy framework. This has laid a deeper foundation for enhancing Taiwan-US relations. I also wish to thank the North Carolina General Assembly for passing Taiwan-friendly resolutions for five consecutive years. These have supported Taiwan’s international participation and encouraged the negotiation of a bilateral trade agreement between Taiwan and the US. Recent US tariff policies, while posing challenges to the global economic order, have also created new opportunities for Taiwan-US economic and trade cooperation. Taiwan will continue to deepen economic and trade relations with the US. Through joint efforts, we look forward to reciprocal tariff negotiations yielding timely, mutually beneficial results. Finally, I thank Governor Stein once again for his support of Taiwan. Please feel free to visit anytime; Taiwan will always welcome you with open arms. I wish the delegation a smooth and successful trip. Governor Stein then delivered remarks, first stating that it is a tremendous honor to visit on behalf of the state of North Carolina and extending appreciation for the consideration he and his delegation received. The governor then expressed his concern for those impacted by Typhoon Ragasa and condolences to the families who lost loved ones, mentioning that a similarly devastating storm hit North Carolina one year ago, and that they are still working hard to recover. He stated that they are grateful for Taiwan’s generous contribution to North Carolina in their time of need. Governor Stein indicated that this is his first visit to Taiwan, and that he is already deeply impressed by the incredible energy and spirit of innovation that defines this island. He said that it is immediately clear to him that the partnership between North Carolina and Taiwan has the potential to grow even stronger. North Carolina and Taiwan, he said, are both bound by a deep and abiding appreciation for democracy, a shared commitment to free enterprise, and a mutual drive to innovate and build a more prosperous and sustainable future for our people. Noting that the delegation is in Taiwan on a commercial mission, Governor Stein said that they hold much admiration for the economic powerhouse that the people of Taiwan have built. He also said that they see much overlap between both economies and great opportunity to strengthen our economic ties. Already, a number of Taiwanese companies operate in North Carolina, he said, and many are considering investments there. The governor went on to say that North Carolina is proud to have been ranked the number one state for business in the US this year, and has achieved this ranking three times in the past four years. It is also the third fastest-growing state by population, he said. The governor stated that North Carolina has many factors working in its favor, including RTP, the largest science park in the US; a relatively low cost of doing business with electricity, land, construction, labor, and taxes; a convenient location; excellent infrastructure; and an agreeable quality of life. Governor Stein then emphasized that North Carolina’s greatest asset is its people, noting that it has excellent universities and community colleges that train its workforce to meet the needs of various critical economic sectors in the state such as life sciences, information technology, semiconductors, AI, aerospace, the automotive industry, advanced manufacturing, finance, and agriculture. The governor said that there is strong overlap between North Carolina’s economy and Taiwan’s Five Trusted Industry Sectors, and that they look forward to growing commercial ties. Over time, he said, strong economic ties become strong cultural ties, which bring people closer together, and they look forward to enjoying that future together.

Details 2025-10-28 President Lai meets European delegates to 2025 Formosa Club Annual Conference On the afternoon of October 28, President Lai Ching-te met with European delegates to the 2025 Formosa Club Annual Conference and Taiwan-Europe Undersea Cables Security and Cooperation Forum. In remarks, President Lai expressed his appreciation to the guests for promoting pro-Taiwan resolutions in the European Parliament and their respective national parliaments, and for supporting Taiwan’s international participation. The president indicated that this marks the first time the annual conference has been held in Taiwan, and stated that Taiwan is fully committed to collaborating with European and other democratic partners to enhance the security and resilience of undersea cables and other critical infrastructure. He also stated that Taiwan is ready to work with Europe to strengthen the alignment between technology and our values of freedom and democracy through public-private cooperation, so as to jointly establish a new paradigm for democratic partnerships. The president expressed hope to continue working hand in hand to promote global peace, prosperity, and development. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: Let me start by warmly welcoming you all to Taiwan. I would also like to thank you for sharing valuable insights and engaging in in-depth exchanges at the conference and forum. The Formosa Club was jointly established in 2019 by the European Parliament-Taiwan Friendship Group and Taiwan friendship groups of the national parliaments of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Its goal is to rally support among like-minded countries for Taiwan’s international participation. This year is especially significant because it marks the first time the Formosa Club Annual Conference has been held in Taiwan. I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation for your longstanding efforts in promoting pro-Taiwan resolutions in the European Parliament and your respective national parliaments. In particular, the European Parliament has adopted numerous resolutions and statements in its current term that categorically oppose China’s malicious distortion of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and reject any attempts by China to unilaterally change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by force or coercion. Taiwan has never backed down in the face of expanding authoritarianism. We have always steadfastly upheld the values of democracy and freedom. Your support for Taiwan shows the international community that even under the pressure of authoritarian coercion, we still have like-minded friends who are willing to speak up in the name of friendship and stand for freedom and democracy. This shows the Taiwanese people that democratic partners around the world are working hand in hand with Taiwan to tackle challenges. In recent years, both Taiwan and Europe have faced challenges arising from undersea cable damage or interference. These incidents have reminded us that subsea infrastructure is a lifeline of the global digital economy and a foundation of cybersecurity and economic resilience for democratic nations. At the Taiwan-Europe Undersea Cables Security and Cooperation Forum earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) introduced Taiwan’s RISK Management Initiative on International Undersea Cables. I want to stress that Taiwan is fully committed to collaborating with European and other democratic partners to enhance the security and resilience of undersea cables and other critical infrastructure. We are also ready to work with Europe to strengthen the alignment between technology and our values of freedom and democracy through public-private cooperation, so as to jointly establish a new paradigm for democratic partnerships. In closing, I once again welcome all our guests who have traveled so far to be here. Thank you for showing support for Taiwan through your actions. Let us continue to work hand in hand to promote global peace, prosperity, and development. Rihards Kols, chair of the 2025 Formosa Club Annual Conference and member of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs, then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for the warm reception. He noted that hospitality is something that defines Taiwan and its people, and that he believes everyone in attendance has experienced this hospitality. He went on to say that as chair of this year’s annual conference, he sends best regards from Chair Michael Gahler of the Formosa Club in the European Parliament, adding that Chair Gahler reaffirms the work they have concluded in the past two days on both the joint statement and the discussions related to undersea cables, the challenges that face democracies, and how the European Union, Europe, and Taiwan must collaborate in order to tackle these issues. Chair Kols then acknowledged and extended appreciation to Taiwan for its support for Ukraine, as well as for imposing sanctions where necessary to avoid circumvention. The chair then presented the joint statement from the conference, stating that it not only reflects the efforts of the Formosa Club on ongoing issues, but also focuses on enhancing the partnership with Taiwan, be it representation in international arenas or the meaningful representation of Taiwan, adding that this is something they will work on hands-on. He also noted that people-to-people relations is something they keep dear to their hearts and will promote whenever possible. Els Van Hoof, head of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives delegation, then delivered remarks, stating that Taiwan, Belgium, and the members of the Formosa Club share the values of democracy, human rights, and rule of law, making us natural allies in the shared threat of China and Russia. She indicated that the Belgian Parliament has already adopted a resolution against the distortion of UN Resolution 2758, and now will discuss risk management for undersea cables, adding that there has to be cooperation. She expressed hope to continue working together and deepen cooperation on risk management, creating a global shield of democratic resilience. Erin McGreehan, member of the Chamber of Representatives of Ireland and head of the Irish cross-party parliamentary delegation, then delivered remarks. Ireland and Taiwan, she said, are two very proud island nations who believe in self-determination, democracy, human rights, and freedom. She expressed her belief that we must work together in this troubled time of global unrest and conflict to secure all our futures, stating that we will do that only through dialogue, cooperation, acceptance of difference, and ability to embrace new opportunities. She mentioned that for Ireland and Europe, she sees Taiwan as their opportunity, not only to support a democratic country in Asia, but to enhance economic, educational, and cultural ties. She then said that they have much to do and much to look forward to. Thorsten Benner, co-chair of the delegation of European opinion leaders and co-founder and director of the Global Public Policy Institute in Berlin, then delivered remarks. He said that it is a pleasure for him to be in Taiwan for the first time, noting that their group is eager to learn about Taiwan and how they can deal with shared challenges. He then mentioned examples of such challenges, including our aging societies and the younger generations’ feeling of uncertainty about their future prospects. Justyna Szczudlik, co-chair of the delegation of European opinion leaders and deputy head of research at the Polish Institute of International Affairs, then delivered remarks. She said that their delegation is here because they would like to experience democracy in Asia and in Taiwan, where they have felt its vibrancy. Noting that we are living in turbulent times because of many things ongoing in different parts of the world, she said that there is a consensus in Europe – and not only in Europe – that the security of Europe, of Asia, and of the Taiwan Strait are interconnected. She pointed out that it is in our common interest to work together and to focus on security, the most important topic for Europe, Asia, and Taiwan. In closing, she expressed thanks for President Lai’s meeting with them and for the enormous hospitality they have received, adding that they hope to be back next year.

Details 2025-10-28 APEC envoy Lin Hsin-i delivers remarks before departing for 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting On the morning of October 28, ahead of his departure for Korea to attend the 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from October 31 to November 1 in Gyeongju, APEC Leader’s Representative Lin Hsin-i (林信義) delivered remarks on his upcoming trip. Leader’s Representative Lin said that during this trip he will share with all APEC members and business representatives Taiwan’s unique characteristics and strengths in various fields, with the aim of promoting Taiwan, attracting investment, fostering exchange and cooperation, and further enhancing Taiwan’s standing in APEC. In remarks, Leader’s Representative Lin stated that he was honored to once again be entrusted by President Lai Ching-te to attend the AELM, which will be held this year in Gyeongju, Korea. He said that APEC is a multilateral economic and trade forum that is also an important venue where the Taiwan delegation can engage on equal footing with other APEC members. He emphasized that the AELM in particular is an important summit and a rare opportunity for Taiwan to attend within the changing economic landscape, adding that Taiwan has also made major contributions to APEC in its many years of active participation. Leader’s Representative Lin mentioned that recently the political and economic situation has seen many changes, with the potential to shift overnight. In particular, he said, the geo-economic situation and demographic shifts highlight the importance and urgency for the public and private sectors and all enterprises and organizations to collaborate and seek solutions. He emphasized that Taiwan’s economic experience and the strengths it has cultivated over a long period will allow it to play a critical role in APEC as it works together with other APEC members to collectively advance toward APEC’s goals for balanced, inclusive, sustainable, and innovative growth. Leader’s Representative Lin said that during this trip he will fully explain to all APEC members and business representatives the major propositions that President Lai hopes to convey, as well as share Taiwan’s unique characteristics and strengths in various fields, particularly its experience in the semiconductor industry, artificial intelligence, smart medicine, and small- and medium-sized enterprises. He explained that this will be conducive to promoting Taiwan, attracting investment, fostering exchange and cooperation, and further enhancing Taiwan’s standing in APEC. Leader’s Representative Lin, noting that the Pacific Ocean is vast and expansive, remarked that last year’s APEC was held on the right side of the Pacific and this year’s on its left. However, he said, as long as member economies are in close cooperation, distance will not be an obstacle, and cooperation will not be difficult. He once again thanked everyone for coming to show support for the delegation, noting that their blessings are greatly meaningful to the delegation.