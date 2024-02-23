MoIT implements the Hydrogen Energy Strategy

VIETNAM, February 23 - HÀ NỘI — The Hydrogen Energy Strategy approved by the Prime Minister has opened up new development space for Việt Nam's energy industry in a green, clean and sustainable direction, in accordance with the views and policies of the Party and State, as well as the general development trend of the world.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) held a conference to deploy Việt Nam's hydrogen energy development strategy to 2030, and vision to 2050 in Hà Nội on Thursday.

A representative of the Oil, Gas and Coal Department said that the goal set in the Hydrogen Energy Strategy was to develop Việt Nam's hydrogen energy ecosystem based on renewable energy, including production, storage, transportation and distribution for domestic use and export with synchronous and modern infrastructure to contribute to ensuring energy security and implementing national goals on climate change, green growth and net zero emissions by 2050, according to the country’s roadmap and commitment to sustainable, equitable and just energy transition.

To effectively deploy the Hydrogen Energy Strategy, at the conference, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên requested ministries, central branches and localities to focus on key and urgent tasks, including: update the policies and orientations set out in the strategy to adjust, supplement and integrate into national and provincial sector plans; research and propose the development, amendment and supplementation of relevant legal documents, mechanisms and policies, especially policies to encourage the use of hydrogen fuel for vehicles, equipment and traffic infrastructure.

The minister requested ministries, central branches and localities to research and promulgate national standards and regulations in the field of hydrogen production, use, storage, transportation and the field of carbon capture/use in accordance with international regulations and standards; build national programmes on science and technology, train high-quality human resources for the hydrogen energy industry and effectively implement programmes to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions according to the international co-operation programme.

For corporations and enterprises in the energy industry and associations, the minister requested a focus on thoroughly understanding and implementing well the tasks and solutions set out in the Strategy; to proactively research, propose and actively participate with competent agencies in developing and promulgating feasible regulations and policy mechanisms to promote hydrogen energy development.

Groups, corporations and businesses proactively build and adjust their business development strategies and plans, ensuring compliance with the Hydrogen Energy Strategy; increase mobilisation of domestic and foreign capital sources to implement investment projects on hydrogen-based energy.

Functional units of the Ministry of Industry and Trade focus on good communication and widespread dissemination of the role, importance and core contents of the strategy; urgently advise on the development and submission to competent authorities for promulgation of specific plans to implement the goals and solutions set out in the strategy; co-ordinate with relevant ministries and branches to focus on research and advise competent authorities to promulgate relevant regulations, mechanisms and policies, and monitor and urge the implementation of hydrogen energy projects. — VNS