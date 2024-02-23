Introducing $VTRO Token and Exclusive Staking Program with Vitruveo’s DEX, VTRO Swap

VTRO Swap is Vitruveo's native Decentralized Exchange

Vitruveo is inviting its early supporters to stake their $VTRO tokens for 60 days in exchange for exciting rewards

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitruveo is excited to introduce the $VTRO token in conjunction with the launch of their new Decentralized Exchange (DEX), VTRO Swap. To celebrate this milestone, they are inviting their early supporters to participate in an exclusive token staking program. This opportunity is designed to both reward their community and strengthen the $VTRO ecosystem.

What makes Vitruveo unique?

Existing protocols have general-purpose NFT technology and no creator-specific support. Vitruveo, on the other hand, offers a variety of apps, learning programs, and resources to help artists integrate their creations into the Web3 ecosystem while making it possible for all creators to have a sustainable income through their art. Also, Vitruveo is the world’s first rebasing protocol. While every other protocol that has implemented rebasing to-date has done it using a Smart Contract, Vitruveo has rebasing built-in in its core protocol.

Why is Vitruveo gaining traction?

Vitruveo emerges as a vertically integrated ecosystem that focuses on solving the challenges faced by global creators. Vitruveo’s upcoming VTRU Suite will encompass user-friendly apps that will not only redefine art consignment and distribution for digital artists, it will offer a range of benefits such as ease of adhering to industry-standards, enhanced discoverability, streamlined workflows, anti-fraud measures, and more. Vitruveo’s unique infrastructure, coupled with a commitment to transparency, instills trust and confidence among users, making it popular amongst creators and investors.

What is $VTRO

$VTRO is the native token of VTRO Swap, Vitruveo's DEX (Decentralized Exchange). $VTRO is a fixed supply, utility token compliant with the ERC-20 standard that is used for multiple purposes on the DEX such as farming pools, payments, rewards and more.

What is $VTRO Staking:

$VTRO staking enables users to contribute their tokens towards network security and maintenance in exchange for rewards. They have to stake their tokens for a minimum of 60 days, for which they will receive a 25% bonus. For example, if a participant stakes 10,000 $VTRO at launch, after 60 days they will have earned an additional 2,500 $VTRO, giving them a total of 12,500 $VTRO.

The 60-day staking period begins on Feb. 26, 2024 at 1 p.m. EST (6 p.m. UTC) and ends on Apr. 26, 2024 at 1 p.m. EST (6 p.m. UTC).

Also, a 0.05% portion of the DEX Protocol Fees is allocated exclusively for participants in the staking program.

Where to get $VTRO:

$VTRO tokens can be purchased on MEXC (VTRO/USDT Listing time: 2024–02–08 07:00 UTC)

Steps to stake $VTRO on VTRO Swap:

1. Visit https://stake.vitruveo.xyz/

2. Connect wallet holding $VTRO

3.. Enter the amount of $VTRO for approval

4. Enter the amount of $VTRO to stake

5. Stake $VTRO for 60 days

How to get rewards for $VTRO staking:

Tokens will be airdropped to the wallet(s) of the participants after the 60-day period is complete.

How unstaking works:

Unstaking $VTRO involves withdrawing tokens from the staking pool, thereby ending participation in the staking process. Participants can visit https://stake.vitruveo.xyz/ and select the UNSTAKE tab to unstake their $VTRO. If they unstake before the 60 days is completed, they will not be eligible for the incentives.

Vitruveo is changing the Web3 dynamic significantly by unlocking new and innovative forms of Creator Income. Through its unique business model and technological innovations, it is aligning the incentives of both crypto investors and creators.

----

About Vitruveo

Vitruveo is a vertically integrated ecosystem for Creators founded on the principles of trust, technology, and community. It employs an EVM-based protocol to establish a decentralized ecosystem. With blockchain technology at the foundation, Vitruveo offers dApps, learning materials, workshops, events, marketing help, and more in its stack, giving it a unique competitive advantage when onboarding creators and professional art organizations to Web3. Vitruveo’s core protocol has rebasing built-in, making it the world's first auto-rebasing protocol, ensuring long-term sustainability and passive income opportunities for creators and investors.