Vitruveo Blockchain Unveils VTRU Studio: the digital artist’s gateway to sustainable income

VTRU Studio, an innovative app by Vitruveo, redefines the landscape of digital art consignment and distribution

Designed as the modern artist's gateway to sustainable income, VTRU Studio simplifies the process of uploading and consigning artwork to the blockchain.

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitruveo proudly announces the launch of VTRU Studio, an innovative app poised to redefine the landscape of digital art consignment and distribution. Designed as an artist's gateway to sustainable income, VTRU Studio simplifies the process of uploading and consigning artwork to the blockchain by eliminating the complexities associated with Web3 technology. For instance, creators can register for VTRU Studio using only an email address.

VTRU Studio incorporates multiple creator-centric features such as API integration, media tools, industry-standards based metadata, and a variety of licensing models to offer a myriad of benefits to the modern day artist, including enhanced discoverability, streamlined workflows, anti-fraud measures, and more.

Adhering to International Art Standards with Streamlined Onboarding

VTRU Studio stands out as one of the most standards-compliant apps in the Web3 ecosystem. The platform uses multi-level, zero-knowledge KYC with W3C Verifiable Credentials Standard to ensure every creator’s real-world identity is verifiable to some degree.

Asset upload and signing adhere to the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) standard, while asset metadata aligns with the LinkedArt standard used by top museums. VTRU Studio goes further by incorporating the Creative Commons standard for asset licenses. This meticulous standards-compliance ensures high trust and authenticity for artworks on Vitruveo.

Breaking Free from Minting Constraints

Artists don’t have to “mint” their artworks for them to be on the blockchain. Instead they consign their artworks to the Vitruveo Asset Registry with the industry standards described. This is one of the biggest differences between Vitruveo and other blockchains.

Since all artworks are consigned to the blockchain, it opens up new possibilities for granular artwork search and discovery. Also artworks need only be minted on-demand when a sale is made.

Librating Artists with a Revolutionary Asset Consignment

Traditionally, Artists are required to start individual collections, each containing a set or series of art pieces. This conventional Collection => Artwork model is also prevalent in many of the current Web3 NFT Marketplaces, but has proved to be irrelevant and cumbersome for digital artists who crave efficient content creation/distribution processes and greater visibility for their artwork.

Through VTRU Studio, artists can organize and curate their creations across multiple collections. This is made possible by VTRU Studio’s' ‘Tags' and ‘Collections’ functionality, which is created from the rich metadata artists provide. A Tag or Collection is simply a single word creators can think of about their Artwork, and it can be in any language.

Artists can create as many Tags and Collections - both editable and non-editable - as they wish on VTRU Studio and organize their artworks into custom playlists and collections with all the flexibility they need.

To accelerate the distribution, discoverability and sales of digital artworks, Vitruveo is creating the VTRU Suite which includes:

• VTRU Studio - which can be compared to the artist’s back office service where the uploading, standardizing and consigning of artwork happens

• VTRU Search - a search engine powered by industry-standards based metadata, makes it easy for art lovers and collectors to search and discover artists and their works

• VTRU Store - can be seen as the 'Shopify for creators' where anyone can create a store to sell artworks consigned to Vitruveo through VTRU Studio

• VTRU Stream - The 'Spotify for creators' where anyone can curate playlists to stream licensed visual artworks to any streaming device like AppleTV etc.

The alpha launch of VTRU Studio is happening in February 2024, with Vitruveo's Genesis Artists being onboarded in phases to facilitate alpha testing. Stay tuned for the public launch announcement, as VTRU Studio prepares to revolutionize the digital art landscape.

The public launch is eagerly anticipated, with further details to be unveiled soon.

Check Vitruveo’s socials for updates about the development of VTRU Studio.

About Vitruveo

Vitruveo is a vertically integrated ecosystem for Creators founded on the principles of trust, technology, and community. It employs an EVM-based protocol to establish a decentralized ecosystem. With blockchain technology at the foundation, Vitruveo offers dApps, learning materials, workshops, events, marketing help, and more in its stack, giving it a unique competitive advantage when onboarding creators and professional art organizations to Web3. Vitruveo’s core protocol has rebasing built-in, making it the world's first auto-rebasing protocol, ensuring long-term sustainability and passive income opportunities for creators and investors.