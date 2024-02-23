CREAN, Inc. welcomes Sam Peterson as Chief Commercial Officer

CREAN Welcomes Sam Peterson as Chief Commercial Officer

With a proven track record of developing strategic partnerships, he will play a pivotal role in contributing to the company's ongoing success and growth.

We are delighted to welcome Sam Peterson to CREAN. He not only brings a strong professional background but also aligns with our values of delivering high-quality, mission-oriented technical services.” — James Crean, President at CREAN

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CREAN, a leading aerospace innovator, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its talented team, Sam Peterson. This strategic hire marks a significant step forward for CREAN as it continues to accelerate growth through new product and service offerings to our customers with complex engineering, production, and supply chain challenges.

Sam brings 30 years of experience and a wealth of expertise to the company, having recent leadership roles at Firefly Aerospace and the Swedish Space Corporation and a strong operations background from the European Space Agency and the Department of Defense. With a proven track record of developing strategic partnerships, he will play a pivotal role in contributing to the company's ongoing success and growth.

"We are delighted to welcome Sam Peterson to the CREAN family. He not only brings a strong professional background but also aligns with our company's values of delivering high-quality, mission-oriented technical services while contributing to the security of our nation and the well-being of our local communities. His commitment to providing critical service to our country started in the US Army and continues today in supporting our service to our vital commercial and national security clients and partners. Our high standards are essential to achieving our individual and corporate goals. We believe that he will make an immediate and positive impact on our team and contribute to our continued innovation, growth, and success. " said James Crean, President at CREAN.

Based out of Austin, TX, Sam will lead all sales and marketing activities for CREAN in support of the company’s business strategy. His unique skills and insights will enable the company to expand into new product and service offerings for our customers.

Sam expressed excitement about joining the company, stating, "I am honored to be part of a forward-thinking company like CREAN. I look forward to contributing to the team and finding innovative solutions to complex problems for our customers."

This strategic hire aligns with CREAN's dedication to attracting top-tier talent to strengthen its position as a leader in the aerospace engineering and manufacturing industries. The entire team is enthusiastic about the prospect of working with Sam and achieving new milestones together.



About CREAN

Crean, Inc. (CREAN) is an Austin-based aerospace engineering and smart factory company that not only develops advanced lunar systems, but also provides services that aid in the development of some of the most advanced space and launch systems in the world for many of the most notable organizations in the aerospace industry. CREAN helps companies engineer advanced space, launch and aviation systems and uses proprietary methods and patented AI-driven technologies to produce complex systems faster and at costs that deliver sustainable global competitiveness. The company of more than 650 engineers was founded in 2002 and has seven functional engineering groups that deliver integrated designs for their clients as well as accelerated supply chain and production solutions.