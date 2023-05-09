Internet Expanding to the Moon and Solar System: CREAN’s CelestNet™ System Fueled by Acquisition of Aquarian Space

Internet for the Solar System

CelestNet will provide communication services that will open up unprecedented possibilities for upcoming missions to the moon and beyond.

Astronauts and robotic missions need to have precise location information and real-time, high-bandwidth communications at all times, and CelestNet will help them meet critical mission requirements. ” — John Rotondo, CelestNet program manager

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CREAN’s CelestNet will soon provide high bandwidth communications services to an ever-growing lunar economy and future astronaut missions. CREAN®, known for aerospace engineering and smart manufacturing, has acquired Aquarian Space (Aquarian) as part of their strategy to develop the CelestNet constellation of lunar satellites. CelestNet will provide real-time data, voice, and high-definition video communication services that will open up unprecedented possibilities for exploration and commercialization in upcoming missions to the moon and beyond.

“We at Aquarian are deeply grateful for the support we've had in our long-term partnership with Crean® and are inspired and excited about this next phase of CelestNet’s development. With the foundation of Crean's decades of strong leadership and technical expertise, CelestNet has the resources to provide the lunar and deep space infrastructure needed for the rapidly growing space economy,” said Kelly Larson, CEO of Aquarian.

CelestNet is a network of satellites in lunar orbit that provides a reliable communications infrastructure for future missions to the moon’s south pole, far side, and any other missions to the lunar surface or lunar orbit. In particular, the system provides data transmission, storage and routing, as well as position, navigation, and timing (PNT) services similar to GPS. This enables human astronauts or robotic systems to explore uncharted regions with greater precision and continuous data links. CelestNet also provides an excellent foundation for extending communication services deeper into space, such as to Mars.

“Our team is working full speed ahead on the next generation of space communication solutions that will extend high bandwidth service into deep space for the very first time. We are tremendously excited about this opportunity to support the extension of humankind into the cosmos. We have an amazing team of technical experts, a design that is revolutionary, and the experienced leadership and resources to deliver the system,” said Jennifer Crean, CEO of Crean Inc.

Hundreds of exploration, commercialization, and scientific lunar missions are planned in the near future by governments and companies from nearly every continent. Thanks to CelestNet's advanced satellite communication capabilities, these missions can now be pursued with greater efficiency and capability than ever before.

“Astronauts and robotic missions need to have precise location information and real-time, high-bandwidth communications at all times, and our highly accurate and reliable systems will help them meet their critical mission requirements,” stated John Rotondo, the CelestNet program manager. The system is expected to enter commercial service in 2025.



For more information about CelestNet or CREAN, please contact our team at info@CreanInc.com or (512) 337-6587.

About CREAN®

CREAN’s team of more than 650 aerospace engineering experts has been at the forefront of developing advanced space and launch systems for the most notable organizations in the aerospace industry for more than 20 years. CREAN develops entire space systems, integrated aerospace solutions, and targeted complex engineering solutions for its clients including engineering development as well as factory operations and supply chain optimization. CREAN’s manufacturing experts have developed and patented systems based on AI-driven technology that enables clients to accelerate development times and streamline manufacturing and assembly operations.

