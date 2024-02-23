GMSacha Inchi $QEDN updates pass audit of Ingredion, negotiation of Food Processing Plant, Nestle updates, Tom Nelson IR

Bienestarina with GMSacha Inchi UNODC and KOICA promoting GMSacha Inchi products in Putumayo GMS, United Nations and Koica

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colombian Government launched the Bienestarina Más Nuestra on December 2023 made with GMSacha Inchi powder and cassava. The Sacha Inchi powder that the Colombian government is using is made by GMS Green Mind Solutions a subsidiary of QED Connect Ticker (QEDN). GMS sent the first batch on November 28, 2023, to Ingredion which manufactures the Bienestarina Más Nuestra.

On February 20, 2024, Ingredion audit team and ICBF (Instituto Colombiano de Bienestar familia) visited GMS processing plant in Medellin Colombia to audit our food processing plant. The auditors review our facilities for:

1. Quality Structure

1.1. Quality Policies and Philosophy

1.2. Quality Management

2. Control of process

2.1. Production

2.2. Production Planning

23. Packaging and packing

2.4. Equipment Maintenance

3. Vendors

3.1. Tracing vendors

3.2. Management of raw materials supplies and storage.

4. Finished Product

4.1. Documentation of Release Procedures

4.2. Control of nonconforming product

4.3. Quality Assurance and Control

4.4. Packaging, Labeling

4.5. Product Distribution and Logistics

5. Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) (GMP)

5.2. Personal Hygiene - Hygienic Practices

5.3. Sanitation Plan

6. Food Safety

6.1. Allergen program

6.2. HACCP Program

6.3. Biosafety Program

6.4. ISO 22000 Program

7. Safety, Health at Work and Environment Management System

7.1 Occupational Health and Safety Management System

7.2. Environment

Our manufacturing facility obtains 75 % out of 100%.

Over 70% is considered an average condition.

Over 80% is considered good condition.

Over 90% is considered in excellent condition.

Our goal is to have an 80% by the end of March 2024 and by December 2024 to be over 90%

With the 75% we pass the Audit of Ingredion and ICBF (Instituto Colombiano de Bienestar familia).

Ingredion manufactures 15,000 tons per year of Bienestarina for ICBF (Instituto Colombiano de Bienestar familia). GMS is replacing only the flax seed oil. Initially, it will be 30% of the total amount, or 22.5 tons. By 2025 it will be the full amount of 90 Tons per month. Sales for Ingredion for 2024 will be $3,138,750 and for 2025 it will be $12,555,000.

Ingredion is also working with GMS to do two more products for the ICBF which include a GMSacha Inchi Cereal and a sacha inchi butter it a high concentration of protein, Omega 3,6,9, and vitamins and minerals.

QED Connect started to negotiate the purchase of the complete food manufacturing facility with over USD 310,000 worth of equipment. This facility will allow GMS to increase its manufacturing process of our GMSacha Inchi powder to 200 tons per month.

This food facility manufactures marshmallows and cereals and is only 3 years old. GMS and QED Connect will manufacture in this facility GMSacha Inchi powder, GMSacha Inchi snacks, GMSacha Inchi Cereal, GMSacha Inchi beverages, GMSacha Inchi pet food, and much more.

GMS $QEDN has already shipped two batches GMSacha Inchi to Nestle Chile and received the 3 PO from Nestle.

Tom Nelson of TEN Associates, LLC will be our IR advisor. Their commitment is to harness their experience and extensive network of valuable relationships to assist our clients in a myriad of ways, all aimed at continuously enhancing shareholder value.

About Bienestarina Más Nuestra:

"The new presentation of Bienestarina Más Nuestra is enriched with cassava and sacha inchi, foods harvested by more than 1,000 families, some of them linked to the Illicit Crop Substitution program.

This is the first of four products of high nutritional value that will be developed in the country with Colombian inputs and that will contribute to reducing hunger in the national territory.

4,112 hectares of cassava and 490 of sacha inchi will be used in the first production of this food of high nutritional value.

through the programs through which the rights of children and adolescents are guaranteed.”

About ICBF and Ingredion

ICBF guarantees the production of Bienestarina for the next six years

"Under the principles of transparency, equity, and healthy competition, the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) awarded the public tender ICBF-LP-005-2021SEN, to ensure, until 2027, the production and distribution of Foods of High Nutritional Value ( AAVN) such as Bienestarina, the development of new products and distribution to primary delivery points.

On October 19, 2023, Nanny Katharina Bahnsen CEO of GMSacha Inchi $QEDN was invited by the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to Putumayo with all expenses paid to sign an agreement with Coomultiagro the association created by the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to work with farmers in Putumayo. The project has been funded by the South Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

About UNODC and KOICA

KOICA donated $6.2 Million USD to Colombia to grow Sacha Inchi in Putumayo. The project will benefit 700 families with 475 hectares. These families are doing crop substitution with Sacha Inchi. The implementation of the voluntary coca substitution programs developed by the Ministry for Stabilization received significant support from the Republic of Korea, which will contribute 6.2 million dollars to families that substitute crops in Putumayo.

Korean cooperation through @KOICACOLOMBIA is aligned with #PazConLegalidad , in terms of substitution of illicit crops. They strengthen the marketing of products such as Sacha Inchi, Cocoa and Banana in #Putumayo

About UNODC

“Putumayo had registered the highest increase in coca cultivation in 2022, according to a recent survey from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

