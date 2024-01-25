Energy Today Inc (NRGT) has signed an acquisition agreement to purchase La Palmichala a working mine Gold with a 43-101

La Palmichala, NRGT and QEDN

Energy Today Inc listed on the OTC markets ticker (NRGT) has signed an acquisition agreement to purchase La Palmichala, a gold mine NI 43-101 Technical Report.

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Today Inc. a company listed on the OTC markets ticker (NRGT) has signed a landmark acquisition agreement to purchase La Palmichala, a working gold mine that has technical mining report NI 43-101 Technical Report. A NI 43-101 Technical Report is the first-time report on a mineral property (exploration or operating), that includes a summary of the exploration activities with inherent Quality Control/Quality Assurance (QA/QC) on a project and a summary of the mineral resource. It is estimated that the mineral resources for la Palmichala are 43,435 troy ounces of Gold indicated resources and 273,902 troy ounces of Gold of inferred resources. The current value of Troy ounces on January 24, 2024 is $2,029.50

This 100% Acquisition of La Palmichala is a very important primary asset allowing NRGT to access capital from several strategic financing sources.

Soon the company will execute a definitive agreement to close the previously announced LOI of September 27, 2023, to receive a short-term bridge loan for $20,000,000 from 40 Brightwater LLC.

It is exactly this type of secured structure along with qualified asset exchanges that will position NRGT to grow continuously through acquisitions and secure sufficient funding as it increases shareholder value.

QED Connect a company listed on the OTC markets ticker (QEDN) owns 25,033,097 shares on Energy Today (NRGT) equivalent to 42,48% of total shares.

QEDN will show an increase in the balance sheet assets, as well as the revenue from gold sales.

GMS is starting to grow Sacha Inchi in la Palmichala mine. This project will show how growing Sacha Inchi can minimize the environmental impact of mining. This will be the first green mine using Sacha Inchi worldwide.

La Palmichala was the first mine in Remedios to stop using mercury in the extraction of Gold in 2018, now the first green mine using Sacha Inchi to mitigate the environmental impact and establish an agriculture project to support the community. We want to create industries that will last. Gold is not a renewable source of income while Sacha Inchi is.

https://noticias.caracoltv.com/antioquia/el-viaje-a-las-calurosas-profundidades-de-una-mina-de-oro-en-remedios-antioquia

About NRGT

Energy Today has acquired Green Mind Solutions International SAS. A company located in Medellin Colombia. In 2013, GREEN MINE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION commissioned CONSULTORES INDEPENDIENTES EN GESTION DE RECURSOS NATURALES S.A. (CRN) the prepare of a Technical Report under the Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). In the mine La Pamichala. The property has a history of over a century of mining. Currently, Palmichala mine is operating under a yearly License for Exploitation, reporting to the Ministry of Mines and Energy to obtain the Mining Authorization. The Segovia-Remedios Mine District (SRMD) is located on the eastern margin of the Central Cordillera, in the Nordeste sub-region of the Antioquia Department, Colombia. This mining district has been a gold-productive area for 150 years. Green Mind Solutions International is working with the owners of La Pamichala and an exporter of Gold in Colombia to obtain a lease and operating agreement to extract the minerals of this mine and other mines and to grow Sacha Inchi as part of the environmental program required by the Colombia government This project will be the first real Green Mind with Sacha Inchi. The Sacha Inchi will be sold to Green Mind Solutions SAS a project by QED Connect (QEDN). Sacha Inchi is a seed rich in Omega 3,6,9, and complete vegan protein with all 9 essential amino acids.

About QEDN

GMS Green Mind Solutions SAS a Colombian company started to work with farmers in Colombia in 2013 to develop an alternative crop to the illegal crops (Coca leaves) with Sacha Inchi a superfood rich in Omega 3,6,9 and complete vegan protein with all 9 essential amino acids. QED Connect invested in GMS to help develop the Sacha Inchi seeds into a tasty snack, a powder, and a beverage. GMS buys Sacha Inchi Seeds from farmers surrounding mining communities and other farming areas. The seeds are transformed into a tasty snack, a powder, and a beverage. In 2020, GMS started to develop the Sacha Inchi beverage. The Company markets all its products to private labels and its registered brand GMSacha Inchi in Colombia and worldwide. GMSacha Inchi is the only beverage in the world with Omega 3,6,9 and a complete vegan protein with all 9 amino acids. GMSacha Inchi has also developed the pet brand and has obtained the certification to manufacture the GMSacha Inchi Pet brand. In October 2023 GMSacha Inchi signed an agreement with Coomultiagro to purchase all its production and guarantee enough Sacha Inchi to produce GMSacha Inchi products. Coomultiagro is an association of 700 families in Putumayo that received USD 5.7 Million from South Korean International Cooperation "KOICA" to do crop substitution with Sacha Inchi and it is managed by the United Nations Office of Drug and Crime "UNODC." GMS has also two more projects with Colombia Sostenible project finance by the Colombia government.

About 40 Brightwater LLC.

40 Brightwater LLC. is a private company focused on the acquisition & merger of private and public companies using its access to an existing financial consortium and new financial relationships by way of its Managing Member / President & CEO Shannon Newby."

