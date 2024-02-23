US Fertility Statement on Recent Alabama Supreme Court Ruling
EINPresswire.com/ -- US Fertility, the United States’ largest partnership of physician-owned fertility practices, today issued the following statement in response to the recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling that defined an embryo as a minor child:
“This is an unfortunate legal decision with the potential to make it more difficult for people to create families in Alabama,” said Richard Jennings, US Fertility CEO. “While the decision itself is limited to a single state and doesn’t directly impact any US Fertility practices, we are concerned about the implications of this ruling, not only for potential interference in personal decisions made within the physician-patient relationship, but for all those seeking IVF treatments who may experience limited access to reproductive care because of this legal decision. We stand with those patients and support the rights of people pursuing IVF treatments across the country.”
US Fertility does not operate any IVF practices in the state of Alabama.
ABOUT US FERTILITY
US Fertility, the nation’s largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices and IVF laboratories, are united under a shared mission to deliver the joy of parenthood through advanced reproductive medicine and innovative science. To date, US Fertility practices and laboratories have helped more than 225,000 individuals and couples build their families using assisted reproductive technology. US Fertility supports over 200 physicians by leveraging collective expertise, driving innovation, and by providing advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. Together with a growing suite of life science services, US Fertility is expanding access to the highest quality reproductive health care across over 105 clinic locations and 35 IVF laboratories. https://www.usfertility.com
Press Contact: Chad Tulloch
US Fertility
media@usfertility.com