SPRINT PROGRAM certified from the accredited institution, ICR for ISO 9001, 27001, and 37301
Elevating Standards: Callus Company Achieves Triple ISO Certification Setting Global Benchmarks: SPRINT PROGRAM's Commitment to Excellence and SecuritySEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Callus Company, the operator of SPRINT PROGRAM, has proudly announced its recent achievement of obtaining certifications in Quality Management System (ISO 9001), Information Security Management System (ISO 27001), and Compliance Management System (ISO 37301) from ICR.
The 'Compliance Management System (ISO 37301)' is an international standard established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to assess and certify a company's compliance management practices. It serves as a crucial criterion for evaluating compliance management when selecting global business partners.
The 'Information Security System (ISO 27001)' stands as the globally recognized certification for corporate information security. Callus Company's successful certification demonstrates its robust information security measures, ensuring the secure operation of all stored data.
Furthermore, the 'Quality Management System (ISO 9001)' certification attests to the organization's adherence to global quality management standards. This commitment safeguards customers through effective process management, ensuring conformity and addressing any nonconformities.
These certifications reflect Callus Company's ongoing efforts since last year to align with international standards, including revising internal regulations, analyzing stakeholder requirements, and implementing a comprehensive risk management system.
Kim Gyurae, CEO of Callus Company, expressed his vision, stating, "As SPRINT PROGRAM embarks on its global expansion, we aim to provide educational services that remain rooted in foundational principles while meeting international standards."
Callus Company anticipates strengthened compliance management and heightened corporate reliability following the rigorous certification processes.
We match students with desired startup companies, offering internship opportunities that allow students to step into their professional roles. Our internship program aims to address the imbalance between supply and demand for internship opportunities.
Additionally, by providing talented student interns to growing startups, we believe companies can expand their potential with no cost and minimal risk.
