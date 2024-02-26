HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. Strengthens Financial Position with RBC Line of Credit
The company reflects on growth post-regulatory challenges propelling the firm to an impressive 50% increase in scale and efficiency
This partnership is a step forward in our commitment to provide secure and consistent investment solutions to our clients.”ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. proudly announces a significant new development in its financial growth strategy. The firm has successfully secured a leverage facility and line of credit with the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), marking a milestone in HRU's journey towards expanding its investment portfolio.
This new line of credit from RBC is not only a testament to the bank's trust in HRU's business model but also a reflection of HRU's resilience and ability to adapt and evolve. The firm has managed to not only overcome post-regulatory difficulties but also used the experience as a driving force for substantial growth and improvement in its operations.
"We are immensely grateful to RBC for their support and confidence in our vision," says Michael Xia, Chief Investment Officer of HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. "This partnership is a step forward in our commitment to provide secure and consistent investment solutions to our clients.”
Despite facing regulatory challenges two years ago, including an audit by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) and subsequent penalties, HRU has demonstrated remarkable growth and strategic improvement. The experience has been transformative, prompting HRU to revitalize its operations, resulting in a 50% growth since the audit.
What sets HRU apart in the competitive landscape is not the pursuit of the highest returns, but a focus on consistency and security. By working with reputable institutions and nurturing good partnerships, HRU offers long-term, holistic solutions for wealth protection. This strategy aligns with HRU's dedication to manage registered funds such as Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA), Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSP), Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIF), and Pensions, with an emphasis on safeguarding clients' financial futures.
HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. stands out for its client-centered approach, ensuring that investments are not only sound but also aligned with each investor's long-term objectives. This development with RBC opens a new chapter for HRU, reinforcing its position as a trusted and innovative player in the investment sector.
About HRU Mortgage Investment Corporation
HRU Mortgage Investment Corp., a subsidiary of HRU Financials Ltd., is an alternative mortgage investment provider and lender established in Toronto in 2016. As one of Canada's exclusive non-bank lenders, the company manages a diversified mortgage portfolio in the Greater Toronto Area, the largest and most reliable housing market in Canada. The company prides itself on its mission to deliver the best possible return on investments for shareholders while delivering excellent customer service. For more information, visit www.hrumic.com.
