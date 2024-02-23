Submit Release
Governor travels to Washington, D.C. for National Governors Association annual meeting

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Washington, D.C., for the winter meeting of the National Governors Association.

On Thursday, the governor attended a meeting of President Biden’s Council of Governors, where she serves as the co-chair of the Emergency Management and Disaster Response work group.

Throughout the rest of the week, she will participate in NGA policy and business discussions, a White House Governors’ meeting, and a breakfast with cabinet officials and Western Governors. She will also meet directly with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

She is expected to return on Sunday, February 25.

