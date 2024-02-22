Healthcare Art Consulting Releases March Holiday & Observance Graphics for Breakroom E-News™ Digital Signage Program
We're always looking for ways to make things more seamless for our clients, and this is one of the ways we do that."DALLAS, TX, US, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House are thrilled to announce the release of their exclusive collection of holiday and healthcare observance graphics for March 2024, specially curated for the subscribers of their Breakroom E-News™ program. This comprehensive collection is designed to recognize and celebrate a wide array of March holidays and healthcare observances, underscoring the firms' commitment to fostering awareness and acknowledgment within healthcare and corporate environments. "It means a lot to us to be able to help our clients foster an environment that encourages staff to educate themselves and their patients about the things these holidays and observances recognize" shared Director of Design, Mercedes Burton.
A Diverse Collection Celebrating Awareness and Heritage
March is a month rich with healthcare observances and cultural celebrations. The newly released graphics collection includes visual tributes to:
• National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, aimed at increasing awareness of colorectal cancer, encouraging screenings, and promoting healthy lifestyle choices to reduce risk factors.
• National Kidney Month, focusing on the importance of kidney health and educating the public about the prevention and early detection of kidney disease.
• Women’s History Month, celebrating the significant contributions of women throughout history and in contemporary society.
• National Nutrition Month, emphasizing the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.
• National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, raising awareness about the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all areas of community life.
In addition to these month-long observances, the collection also highlights specific weeks and days, such as:
• Brain Awareness Week (March 11-17), which aims to increase public awareness of the progress and benefits of brain research.
• National Sleep Awareness Week (March 10-16), focusing on the importance of sleep health for overall well-being.
• World Kidney Day (March 14), a global campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of our kidneys to our overall health.
• World Down Syndrome Day (March 21), promoting awareness and understanding of Down syndrome and the rights of people with Down syndrome to live fulfilling lives.
• National Doctors’ Day (March 30), honoring physicians for their dedication and contributions to society and the community.
Enhancing Environments with Meaningful Graphics
Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House's Breakroom E-News™ program delivers these timely and relevant graphics directly to healthcare and corporate clients, enabling them to easily integrate these observances into their digital signage. This not only enriches the environment but also educates and engages staff, patients, and visitors alike. The firms’ President, Sara Beth Joyner, remarked “we’re always looking for ways to make things more seamless for our clients, and this is one of the ways we do that.”
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
