Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Utilize Visual Communications to Improve Outcomes

Our visual communication solutions… are crafted to help businesses achieve specific outcomes... attracting top-tier talent, improving employee satisfaction, or enhancing the overall client experience.” — Sara Beth Joyner

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are revolutionizing corporate environments with their comprehensive visual communication solutions designed to enhance business outcomes. By focusing on the strategic use of art and design, HAC & QAH help companies improve client perception, employee communication, and overall workplace aesthetics.Transforming Corporate Spaces with Visual CommunicationsHAC & QAH’s offerings are tailored to meet the unique needs of each corporate client, providing a variety of visual solutions that are not only visually appealing but also purposeful. Their services include evidence-based artwork, customized branding artwork, digital signage via Breakroom E-News, and impactful installations such as history walls, graphic walls, and recognition walls.• Improving Client Perception: By enhancing the visual appeal of business environments, HAC & QAH help companies project a refined and professional image that attracts high-quality clients and team members.• Enhancing Internal Communication: Their strategic signage solutions facilitate better communication between leadership and staff, ensuring that core values and corporate messages are effectively conveyed.• Celebrating Corporate History: History walls and graphic installations celebrate a company’s journey and achievements, instilling a sense of pride and belonging among employees and providing context for visitors and clients.A Strategic Approach to Art in Business"Our visual communication solutions are designed to do more than just decorate a space. They are crafted to help businesses achieve specific outcomes, whether that’s attracting top-tier talent, improving employee satisfaction, or enhancing the overall client experience," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH.Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "We believe in the power of design to transform corporate environments. Our approach combines aesthetics with functionality, creating spaces that not only look outstanding but also support the business’s strategic goals."About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.comS.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.comMercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.comMercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.