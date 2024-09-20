Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Announce Release of October Observance Graphics

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are thrilled to unveil their latest collection of monthly holiday and observance graphics for October, now available through their Breakroom E-News program.This month's collection features an expansive array of 44 graphics, spotlighting diverse health-related themes and observances tailored to educate and engage employees in both healthcare and corporate environments.October’s Comprehensive Health Observances and Cultural CelebrationsOctober’s selection from HAC & QAH brings attention to numerous critical health awareness initiatives, including:• Breast Cancer Awareness Month• Domestic Violence Awareness Month• Healthy Lung Month• ADHD Awareness Month• National Down Syndrome Awareness MonthThese health observances are joined by significant cultural and social events such as National Hispanic Heritage Month and Halloween, crafting a rich and varied content palette that appeals to the diverse interests of all employees.Promoting Engagement with Dynamic Visual Communications"Our Breakroom E-News graphics are created to foster awareness and stimulate engagement on pivotal health issues and notable dates," stated Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "We're dedicated to leveraging these visuals to boost understanding and spur active participation throughout the workplace."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, elaborated, "Our aim is to foster a well-informed community within every organization. With topics ranging from Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness to World Food Day, our graphics enrich the daily experiences of employees, promoting both personal and communal well-being."About Breakroom E-NewsThe Breakroom E-News program by HAC & QAH is a digital signage service that delivers curated content directly to corporate and healthcare settings. By updating monthly with new graphics that reflect current observances and celebrations, the program ensures that organizations can maintain a dynamic and responsive communication strategy that keeps all team members connected and informed.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.comS.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.comMercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.comMercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

