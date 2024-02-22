Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on Passing of Bruce Lauritzen

NEBRASKA, February 22 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

 

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on Passing of Bruce Lauritzen

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued a statement on the passing of Bruce Lauritzen, former chairman of First National Bank of Omaha:

“Bruce Lauritzen represented the best of what it means to be a Nebraskan -- someone who loved the state and its people. He was committed wholeheartedly to the growth and success of Omaha. In addition to substantial investments, Bruce was an exemplary servant-leader, who devoted a great deal of time to the organizations and projects he supported.  First lady Suzanne and I share our condolences with the Lauritzen family and our deep appreciation for Bruce’s belief in the people of Nebraska.”

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on Passing of Bruce Lauritzen

