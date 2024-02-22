Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates Tarana Wireless and Cambium Networks on Device Approval for Use in 6 GHz Band
Cambium's ePMP 4600 radios approved in Canada and Tarana's Gigabit 1 (G1) in the United States
'This marks the crucial next step for deployment of 6 GHz standard power devices and we are excited for both Tarana and Cambium."”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) congratulates members Tarana Wireless and Cambium Networks for approval of their standard power devices for use in the 6 GHz band. Cambium has been approved in Canada and Tarana in the United States.
— Mark Gibson, CommScope
“Congratulations to WInnForum members Tarana and Cambium who are the first companies to receive regulatory certification by the FCC in the U.S. and ISED in Canada respectively for standard power devices in the 6 GHz band,” said Forum 6 GHz Committee Chair Mark Gibson of Commscope. “This marks the crucial next step for deployment of 6 GHz standard power devices and we are excited for both Tarana and Cambium.”
Cambium Networks’ ePMP 4600 radios, the fourth generation of the widely deployed ePMP platform have been approved by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISEDC).
“The opening of 6 GHz spectrum enables Service Providers to grow their business by offering high speed, reliable broadband services to more customers than ever before,” said Sakid Ahmed, ePMP Business Unit lead. “The industry has come together with leadership from the ISEDC, FCC, WInnForum and the Wi-Fi Alliance to develop a solution that makes it efficient and convenient to take advantage of this great spectrum resource. Cambium is excited to be a pioneer in using 6 GHz to bring high speed internet to every corner of the United States and Canada.”
Tarana’s approved device is the Gigabit 1 (G1), the company’s next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) broadband platform.
“We’re excited to see 6 GHz outdoor shared spectrum access becoming a reality,” said Ilkka Niva, Tarana’s Director of Regulatory Compliance. “We also recognize and appreciate the work that the FCC, WInnForum, and the Wi-Fi Alliance have done to pioneer this effort and enable prompt regulatory approvals. This new spectrum will help us — and our customers — in our joint mission to increase availability of reliable, affordable internet and close the digital divide.”
WInnForum’s 6 GHz Committee has been very active in standards creation for the 6 GHz band, which can be found at https://6ghz.wirelessinnovation.org/work-group-products.
To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, or to become involved with the any of our committees, visit http://www.WirelessInnovation.org.
About the Wireless Innovation Forum
Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsors Shure and Thales.
Editorial Contacts
Lee Pucker, 604-828-9876, Lee.Pucker@wirelessinnovation.org or
Stephanie Hamill, 970-290-9543 or Stephanie.Hamill@wirelessinnovation.org
Stephanie Hamill
Wireless Innovation Forum
+1 9702909543
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn