New NerdsToGo Location Opens in Chicago Downtown - Magnificent Mile
NerdsToGo®, an industry leading expert in IT solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Chicago Downtown - Magnificent Mile.
Owned and operated by Paul Ongioni, this new franchise is set to serve both business and residential IT needs throughout Downtown Chicago.
— Paul Ongioni
With a storied career that includes pivotal roles at various Chicago tech startups and Epic Systems Corporation, Ongioni brings a wealth of experience to this new enterprise. His leadership has consistently resulted in enhanced customer experiences and operational efficiencies, particularly in the realm of technical infrastructure and software solutions.
“An entrepreneur at heart who also has a passion for leveraging technology to empower small businesses, I am dedicated to making technology accessible and manageable for all,” said Paul Ongioni.
As technology increasingly becomes a critical component in both professional and personal realms, NerdsToGo of Chicago Downtown is committed to delivering top-tier IT support and services. With a team of certified and experienced professionals, they are equipped to handle a wide range of tech issues, providing same-day, on-site services for immediate resolutions.
Located at 225 E. Grand Avenue, Suite 209, NerdsToGo offers a variety of services including computer repair, data backup and recovery, cybersecurity monitoring, managed IT services, and much more. This new location is not only a testament to the company's growth but also its dedication to making professional IT services accessible to everyone. Operating hours are Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.
About NerdsToGo®
NerdsToGo® is a growing IT services franchise brand that provides a simple path to overcoming the pain points and complexities of technology. Friendly and approachable Nerds offer solutions for efficiency and security for small to medium-sized businesses, as well as the individual who needs help with personal computers, devices and home networks. NerdsToGo is a service-oriented brand in the Propelled Brands® family. Providing Managed IT Services for business, the Nerds can assess, design and support IT networks while providing remote support and vendor management.
For more information about NerdsToGo Chicago Downtown and the services offered, visit NerdsToGo Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile or call at (312) 878-6030.
