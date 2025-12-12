NerdsToGo Chicago Downtown Named National Rockstar Award Winner

NerdsToGo Chicago

Recognition highlights the team’s trusted, people-first approach to solving tech challenges for local businesses.

Our mission is bigger than technology, it’s about helping people and communities thrive.” — Paul Ongioni

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NerdsToGo Chicago Downtown has been honored with the Franchise Business Review (FBR) Rockstar Award, a prestigious recognition celebrating top-performing franchises nationwide. This honor goes beyond operational excellence, it reflects the heart of the business: deep customer understanding, tailored solutions, and a commitment to delivering a truly elevated, white-glove experience.Located in the heart of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, NerdsToGo Chicago Downtown is locally owned and operated by Paul Ongioni, whose career journey embodies the spirit of service and innovation. With a background that spans both corporate leadership and hands-on technology consulting, Paul built the franchise on a simple belief: every customer deserves a partner who takes the time to understand their needs and ensures the right solutions fit their unique challenges.“Receiving this award is a true honor. It’s not just about fixing technology, but about earning trust,” said Paul Ongioni, owner of NerdsToGo Chicago Downtown. “We spend the extra time to make sure our clients feel heard and supported, whether that means helping a local small business navigate cybersecurity threats, or guiding a family through setting up their first smart home system. That dedication to fit and follow-through is what sets us apart.”The FBR Rockstar Award is one of the most respected benchmarks in franchising, based on franchisee satisfaction across areas such as leadership, innovation, support, and growth potential. For NerdsToGo Chicago Downtown, the recognition highlights a philosophy that blends technical expertise with empathy and care.In addition to day-to-day IT support, the team delivers future-ready solutions that include AI integration, workflow automation, cloud services, and cybersecurity. Their goal is to help clients solve current issues while also preparing for what comes next. This tailored, white-glove approach has earned NerdsToGo the trust of both SMBs and residential customers.Paul’s leadership extends into the broader community as well. The team volunteers IT expertise for schools, supports local nonprofits, and champions small business growth. “Our mission is bigger than technology,” Paul noted. “It’s about helping people and communities thrive.”About NerdsToGoNerdsToGo delivers fast, reliable, and people-first tech services for small businesses and residential users. Offering both remote and on-site white glove support, NerdsToGo helps customers solve technology challenges ranging from MSP services, AI and automation, networking to cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and IT consulting. NerdsToGo Chicago Downtown is proud to be your trusted partner in staying connected, secure, and future-ready.

