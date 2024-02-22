Healionics Closes $5.5 Million Series A-3 Financing Round

STARgraft vascular graft

SEATTLE, WA, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healionics Corporation, a developer of biomaterial-based medical devices, today announced the close of a $5.5 million equity financing round led by Keiretsu Capital with participation by several prominent angel groups.

The funds will be used to complete an ongoing human trial and to pursue regulatory clearance and commercialization of Healionics’ novel STARgraft vascular graft.

“STARgraft is a promising solution to the challenge of providing reliable vascular access for dialysis patients,” said Mike Connolly, Chief Executive Officer of Healionics. “The strong support by existing shareholders and new angel investor groups is a testament to the excellent clinical results seen to date in our ongoing human trial.“

About Dialysis and Vascular Grafts

More than 550,000 people in the United States suffer from kidney failure and require frequent dialysis to filter waste from their blood. Current methods of creating and maintaining regular bloodstream access for dialysis are risky, unreliable and costly, driving a significant portion of the $50 billion the U.S. spends each year to treat kidney failure. A vascular graft (synthetic blood vessel) is often implanted to create an access site with sufficient flow rate for dialysis, but existing grafts frequently fail due to occlusion and/or infection. Healionics’ innovative STARgraft vascular graft, based on proprietary synthetic biomaterial technology, is designed to resist both problems.

About Healionics Corp.

Healionics is a privately held medical device company in Seattle that aims to improve the health, longevity, and quality of life of kidney failure patients, while reducing treatment cost. www.healionics.com