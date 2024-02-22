News release // Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd/Lascivious Conduct with a child // VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4000911
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP BCI Troop B West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME (of incident): 2-10-2024.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sudbury VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault (victim under 13), Lewd/Lascivious Conduct with a Child
ACCUSED: Sean M. Seguin
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton VT
VICTIM: Juvenile female
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police & Department for Children and Families (DCF) conducted an investigation after a mandated reporter contacted DCF to report possible child sexual abuse. The report was made on 2-12-2024. On 2-22-2024 the accused person (named above) surrendered to VSP Rutland where he was processed and brought to Rutland Criminal Court for arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2-22-24 1500 (court requested arraignment shortly after arrest)
COURT: Rutland
BAIL: Seguin held without bail, lodged at MVCC
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101