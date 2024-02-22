News release // Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd/Lascivious Conduct with a child // VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4000911

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B West Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME (of incident): 2-10-2024.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sudbury VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault (victim under 13), Lewd/Lascivious Conduct with a Child

ACCUSED: Sean M. Seguin

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton VT

VICTIM: Juvenile female

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police & Department for Children and Families (DCF) conducted an investigation after a mandated reporter contacted DCF to report possible child sexual abuse. The report was made on 2-12-2024. On 2-22-2024 the accused person (named above) surrendered to VSP Rutland where he was processed and brought to Rutland Criminal Court for arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2-22-24 1500 (court requested arraignment shortly after arrest)

COURT: Rutland

BAIL: Seguin held without bail, lodged at MVCC

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101