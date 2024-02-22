Berlin Barracks- Domestic Assault/Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A3001098

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 2/16/24 at approximately 1447 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Calais

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Paul Grant Jr.

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

ACCUSED: Kaitlynn Grant

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a juvenile at the emergency room with injuries relating to an assault. Further investigation revealed that Paul Grant Jr and Kaitlynn Grant had caused bodily injury to a juvenile family member. Paul and Kaitlynn met with Troopers at the Berlin Barracks where they were taken into custody and released with a citation to appear at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/29/24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.