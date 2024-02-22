Berlin Barracks- Domestic Assault/Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A3001098
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 2/16/24 at approximately 1447 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Calais
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Paul Grant Jr.
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Kaitlynn Grant
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a juvenile at the emergency room with injuries relating to an assault. Further investigation revealed that Paul Grant Jr and Kaitlynn Grant had caused bodily injury to a juvenile family member. Paul and Kaitlynn met with Troopers at the Berlin Barracks where they were taken into custody and released with a citation to appear at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/29/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.