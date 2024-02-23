Givenly Launches POPS & Brand On Demand: Enhancing Company Branding with Custom, On-Demand Merchandise Stores
Givenly's 'Brand on Demand' program and POPS technology revolutionizes corporate swag with custom, inventory-free, on-demand stores for unique branding
Brand On Demand empowers companies to deliver an end to end branded store without any investment in inventory or guesswork. And with our POPS technology, these turnkey stores can be instantly launched”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givenly, a leader in corporate gifting, employee rewards and company store solutions, has unveiled its latest innovation: "Brand on Demand." This powerful solution enables companies to effortlessly launch bespoke branded merchandise stores tailored for their employees and clients, within the USA or globally. With "Brand on Demand" and the "POPS" technology, Givenly leverages its advanced technology to offer a seamless, inventory-free experience, allowing for the customization and distribution of over 1,400 unique SKUs on an as-needed basis with a minimum of only one unit with each order.
— Mark Mancini - CEO
Givenly's platform and service addresses the traditional challenges of swag management, such as excess inventory, storage costs, guessing needed quantities for sizes and colors, and environmental concerns associated with overproduction. By adopting an on-demand model, Givenly ensures that companies can produce and distribute branded merchandise in precise quantities, effectively minimizing waste and aligning with sustainable business practices.
"Brand on Demand" affords companies the ability to offer a complete store selection and experience to its employees and clients, without the inventory commitment. Givenly understands that branded merchandise is a powerful tool for building company culture, enhancing client relationships, and increasing brand visibility. The platform offers an extensive range of products that can be customized to reflect a company's brand identity and values, ensuring that every item resonates with its intended audience.
The program provides short turnarounds for orders, with lead times as short as three days, ensuring that companies can respond swiftly to their branding needs without the constraints of traditional bulk ordering. A store can even be set up and launched in as little as a day. This agility is particularly valuable in today's fast-paced business environment, where the ability to quickly adapt and meet the evolving needs of employees and clients can set a company apart.
Moreover, "Brand on Demand" empowers companies to create a more personalized and engaging experience for recipients. Whether it's for onboarding new employees, celebrating milestones, or thanking clients, companies can now provide a more tailored selection of branded items, enhancing the perceived value and impact of their gifting and branding efforts.
Givenly's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions is evident in the design and execution of "Brand on Demand." The POPS platform is intuitively designed, making it easy for companies to set up and manage their branded stores, without prior experience or the need for designers or developers. This user-friendly approach, combined with Givenly's expert support and guidance, ensures a smooth and successful implementation for businesses of all sizes.
In summary, Givenly's "Brand on Demand" service is set to transform how companies approach branded merchandise. By combining technology, customization, and sustainability, Givenly is not just simplifying swag management but also elevating the brand experience for companies, their employees, and their clients. As businesses continue to seek innovative ways to engage and connect with their audiences, "Brand on Demand" stands out as a solution that not only meets the current needs but also anticipates the future trends of corporate branding.
For more information about Givenly's "Brand on Demand" and other innovative solutions, visit Givenly's website.
