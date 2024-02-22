Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Partners with Zillow to Launch Enhanced Market Program in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, a leading real estate brokerage firm in Southern California, proudly announces the successful launch of the Zillow Enhanced Market program, a significant event that took place on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. This partnership signifies a monumental step in revolutionizing the home-buying experience, offering a seamless, integrated process that simplifies every aspect of buying a home.

The Enhanced Market program, developed by Zillow, aims to streamline the traditionally complex process of purchasing a home. It integrates various components of the home-buying journey, from financing to scheduling tours, making the experience more intuitive and accessible for buyers. This initiative brings together the expert guidance of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s Premier Agents and Zillow Home Loans loan officers, providing unparalleled support to home buyers.

Key Highlights of the Event:

• Integrated Financing: Addressing one of the biggest hurdles for home buyers, the program offers tools and resources to simplify the financing process. With an emphasis on understanding financing options, buyers can easily request financing information, use affordability calculators, and seek pre-approval, all aimed at empowering them to make informed decisions.

• Simplified Touring: The event also showcased the Real-Time Touring feature, which allows buyers to easily schedule home tours, making the process as straightforward as booking an online reservation.

• Expert Guidance: The partnership underscores the commitment of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and Zillow to provide expert, localized guidance through every step of the home-buying process.

Speaking about the event, Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to partner with Zillow in bringing the Enhanced Market program to Southern California. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to innovate and improve the real estate experience for our clients. By integrating these advanced tools and resources, we are setting a new standard for buying a home.”

The Enhanced Market program is now available in nine markets, including Los Angeles, with plans to expand further. This successful launch event marks the beginning of a new era in real estate, offering more efficient, transparent, and customer-friendly processes for home buyers in Southern California.

"The launch of the Zillow Enhanced Market program, in collaboration with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, marks a significant milestone in real estate, offering an unprecedented level of integration and simplicity in the home-buying process. For our consumers, it means navigating the complexities of buying a home with ease, from financing to scheduling tours, all made intuitive and accessible. For our real estate agents, it provides powerful tools and resources to enhance their service capability, allowing them to offer personalized, expert guidance more effectively. This partnership not only elevates the home buying experience but also underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in serving our community," said Hazel Tubayan, sales manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is at the forefront of the real estate industry in Southern California, offering knowledgeable agents and performance guarantees for buying and selling homes. Founded on the principles of second-mile service, innovative systems, and charitable giving, the company is dedicated to positively impacting the lives of its clients. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

