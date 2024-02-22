Submit Release
FEMA Assistance Available for Survivors of Eastern Washington Wildfires

SPOKANE, Wash. – FEMA Individual Assistance is now available for residents in Spokane County affected by the Gray and Oregon Road Wildfires between August 18 and August 25, 2023.

Be sure to apply for both state and FEMA disaster assistance so that you can receive all of the assistance from FEMA that may be available based on your eligibility.  

FEMA assistance is unable to duplicate benefits offered through insurance, state programs, or other programs. But if your losses or damage go beyond disaster assistance available from other sources – or include items or categories not covered by other assistance – you may be eligible for additional funds from FEMA. 

If you still have unmet needs, they may be able to be addressed through other sources.  

You can apply for FEMA assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 1-800-621-3362. 

Stay in touch and continue to partner with or register through your Disaster Case Managers for the Gray Fire and Oregon Road Fire. For more information and resources text 99411 or visit The Spokane Region Long Term Recovery Group | Disaster Relief (srltrg.org)

If you require a reasonable accommodation -- such as language translation or interpretation, mobility assistance, or sign language interpretation -- email FEMA-language-access-request@fema.dhs.gov or notify staff in the field.

In addition to Individual Assistance, Spokane County has been approved for FEMA Public Assistance, which provides supplemental grants to state, tribal, territorial, and local governments, and certain types of private non-profits, so communities can quickly recover from major disasters or emergencies by helping to cover the cost of debris removal and the restoration of public infrastructure.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

###

Follow FEMA Region 10 on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates and visit FEMA.gov for more information.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. 

