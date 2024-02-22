FEBRUARY 22, 2024 – Capping a year in which the team secured a string of headline-making wins for leading technology, media, and music industry clients, Davis Wright Tremaine has been named a Law360 Practice Group of the Year in media and entertainment. It's the seventh time in eight years that the firm has received the honor.

"Our clients are creating and hosting some of the most compelling, important, and widely consumed content there is," said Alexandra Nicholson, chair of the media, entertainment, and intellectual property practice at Davis Wright. "We're thrilled to continue expanding our efforts to support their work."

Davis Wright's media and entertainment group is one of the largest in the nation and is widely recognized as top-of-market. They represent clients in high-stakes litigation in courts across the country. They all serve leading media companies, streamers, producers, and studios in all aspects of content creation.

