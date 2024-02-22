British Aviation Film Angel Fleet Selected for the Golden State Film Festival
British aviation drama, Angel Fleet will appear on the big screen at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood as part of the Golden State Film Festival.
Tristan and I continue to be thrilled with the reception that Angel Fleet has received worldwide.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British aviation drama Angel Fleet, which charts the raw grief of a family struggling to come to terms with the loss of their father, will appear on the big screen at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood later this month as part of the Golden State Film Festival.
— Herb Jackson Jr.
The moving short, which was shot on location around West Sussex in the south of England and tells the story of a family struggling to come to terms with a tragic flying accident that killed their test pilot father. The cast is filled with star power – including a legendary aircraft known as Sally B, the last remaining Boeing B-17 bomber flying in Europe.
Produced and directed by Tristan Loraine’s company Fact Not Fiction Films, with Herb Jackson Jr. serving as Executive Producer, Angel Fleet also features the Academy Award contender, Darcy Jacobs. Darcy was previously the recipient of the Best Young Actress Award at the Birmingham Film Festival.
Now in its seventh year, the Golden State Film Festival brings together audiences, judges, filmmakers, and industry professionals to showcase the talents of the world’s best emerging independent filmmakers, with short form and feature length films screening. Each will play at the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.
Angel Fleet will screen on Wednesday February 28th in Theater 6.
Executive Producer, Herb Jackson Jr. said, “I was delighted when we received word that Angel Fleet had been selected to be screened at the Golden State Film Festival. To have our film playing on the big screen at such as iconic venue as the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood is pretty amazing. Tristan and I continue to be thrilled with the reception that Angel Fleet has received worldwide.”
Angel Fleet was previously screened at the Birmingham International Film Festival, Brazil International Film Festival, Australia Film Festival, and the Culver City Film Festival amongst others. It received an award of commendation at the Canada Shorts – Canadian and International Short Film Fest, was an award winner at the Touchstone Film Festival and received an Independent Shorts Award.
To find out more about Angel Fleet, visit https://www.angelfleetfilm.com.
To find out more about Herb Jackson Jr. and the projects he’s currently working on, visit https://www.herbjacksonjr.com.
About
Herb Jackson Jr. is an actor, aviator, and producer. As a television host, he has been featured on the NBC 12news Arizona Midday show as well as FoxSoul's The Book of Sean. Herb hosts his own show called "5 Minutes with Herb, “From the flight deck to your TV set” where he interviews a variety of inspiring and motivational guests from all walks of life.
