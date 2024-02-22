emTRUTH Joins Cohort VI of Health Engine’s Accelerator Program

emTRUTH joins Health Engine Accelerator

Helping innovative startups go to market

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, US, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- emTRUTH® has been accepted into Cohort VI of startup accelerator Health Engine. Participation in the cohort will advance the emTRUTH mission to help healthcare companies unlock the full value of their data.

"Health Engine is an accelerator focused on innovative healthcare startups,” said Irene Woerner, CEO of emTRUTH. “We are thrilled they recognized the innovative work of emTRUTH. Health Engine's network of experts, partners and investors have their finger on the pulse of current healthcare tech developments and will guide the future of healthcare," said Irene Woerner, CEO of emTRUTH.

“emTRUTH’s innovations in the area of secure and seamless data sharing in healthcare continue to receive recognition,” Woerner continued. “We appreciate that Health Engine offers a collaborative community of cohort companies, partners and experts from all sectors of the healthcare industry.”

Health Engine was founded by members of Phoenix Consulting, UC Berkeley’s premiere healthcare consulting organization, who saw a need for fostering innovation in the healthcare industry. Health Engine offers cohorts that provide advice, mentorship, and clinical connections to pre-seed and seed-stage healthcare startups. Health Engine has helped 36 startups in five cohorts—companies that have gone on to raise more than $230 million in investments with more than $810 million in total valuation.

“We are excited to gain Health Engine’s insights into how we can further our work,” Woerner said.

About emTRUTH

emTRUTH® unlocks the power of healthcare data. We do this by making it quick and easy for healthcare providers (who are not IT experts) to securely combine and share data on demand while they and their patients retain full ownership and control of their data. The company's patented API offers fast and secure horizontal or vertical data integration and interoperability of any data type from anywhere, using any standard, to any app. In days, not months, for less. For more information, visit www.emtruth.com.