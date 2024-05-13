emTRUTH Selected as Member of ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub Spoke Network

emTRUTH selected as spoke for ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub

emTRUTH Joins a Nationwide Network Working to Accelerate Transformative Health Solutions

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- emTRUTH® announced today that it was selected as a spoke for the Investor Catalyst Hub, a regional hub of ARPANET-H, a nationwide health innovation network launched by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). Based in the Greater Boston area and managed by VentureWell, the Investor Catalyst Hub seeks to accelerate the commercialization of groundbreaking and accessible biomedical solutions. It utilizes an innovative hub-and-spoke model designed to reach a wide range of nonprofit organizations and Minority-Serving Institutions, with the ultimate aim of delivering scalable healthcare outcomes for all Americans.

“ARPA-H aligns with our mission to empower healthcare, especially patients, to unlock the value of data for digital health,” said Irene Woerner, emTRUTH CEO, “We know that data is a critical component of improved outcomes and lower costs. We’re honored that ARPA-H recognizes the innovations that emTRUTH brings to interoperability and secure data sharing.”

emTRUTH joins a dynamic nationwide network of organizations aligned to ARPA-H’s overarching mission to improve health outcomes through the following research focus areas: health science futures, proactive health, scalable solutions, and resilient systems. Investor Catalyst Hub spokes represent a broad spectrum of expertise, geographic diversity, and community perspectives.

“Our spoke network embodies a rich and representative range of perspectives and expertise,” said Mark Marino, Vice President of Growth Strategy and Development for VentureWell and Project Director for the Investor Catalyst Hub. “Our spokes comprise a diverse network that will be instrumental in ensuring that equitable health solutions reach communities across every state and tribal nation.”

As an Investor Catalyst Hub spoke, emTRUTH gains access to potential funding and flexible contracting for faster award execution compared to traditional government contracts. Spoke membership also offers opportunities to provide input on ARPA-H challenge areas and priorities, along with access to valuable networking opportunities and a robust resource library. The spoke network will continue to grow as the Investor Catalyst Hub expands its efforts, with applications being selected on a rolling basis. Interested organizations can visit https://investorcatalysthub.org/ to learn more or submit a membership application.