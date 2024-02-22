IDEA Lab® Kids to Expand in Alberta, Canada with Former Geologist, Ryan Baker

Ryan Baker in front of his first location in St. Albert Franchise locations in the US and Canada offering STEAM enrichment classes

Baker first experienced IDEA Lab® Kids when he attended his goddaughter’s birthday party in Texas and is now bringing two locations to his own community.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Baker, a former geologist who stumbled across IDEA Lab® Kids, the education-based franchise that offers STEAM curriculum, at a birthday party, is now growing the concept in his own community. Baker has a bachelor’s degree in geology and was climbing the corporate ladder in the oil and gas industry in Canada when he made the trip to his goddaughter’s IDEA Lab Kids birthday party in Houston, Texas. Just two days later, he inquired with the brand about owning his very own IDEA Lab Kids locations in Alberta, Canada.

“One day, I happened to be visiting our close friends in the Houston area and attended a birthday party for their daughter at IDEA Lab Kids,” said Baker. “I had never heard of the brand before, but I was immediately captivated by what they had to offer. When I saw that they do franchise locations, I reached out, only two days after I was introduced to the concept. I've never seen anything like this in Canada before.”

Baker explained that, as his career grew and his work became more focused on corporate-type roles, he consistently found himself drawn to entrepreneurship. However, without a “million dollar idea” of his own, Baker knew he would need a powerful model to follow. IDEA Lab Kids provided just that, and it also presents a platform through which he can provide STEAM education and exploration experiences — something he is especially passionate about given his own career.

“Being a parent of two younger children, they are actually entering the age window to be going through the programs that are offered by IDEA Lab Kids, and it’s something I’d love for my own kids to experience. I have the opportunity to have so much fun while still running a business,” added Baker. “I feel so passionate about the fact that science and STEM topics are so important in the world and are going to be in high demand. I just want to share that wealth of knowledge to the world.”

IDEA Lab Kids offers supplemental STEAM exploration activities for students through after-school activities, camps, birthday parties and open labs, encouraging children to Innovate, Discover, Explore and Achieve in an immersive STEAM environment.

Baker currently has a two-unit agreement and will be opening locations in St. Albert and southwest Edmonton. The build-out has started on his first location in St. Albert, which he plans to open this summer, offering a full schedule of summer camp options for families. He is already working to partner with other child care providers in the city and is getting involved with community events to make connections and encourage families to get involved in the STEAM space.

“We are excited to be growing in Canada with Ryan,” said Devina Bhojwani, president of IDEA Lab Kids. “His own professional background and personal investment in STEAM for his own children and community makes him a great fit for our system, and we’re proud that he has chosen our platform to increase STEAM access in his area.”

ABOUT LYRICOS® LEARNING, LLC:

Lyricos® Learning, LLC is the home to IDEA Lab Kids and is also the creator of STEAM on Demand, a leading provider of streaming interactive content and tools for planning and leading standards-aligned, engaging, and fun TK-8 STEAM hands-on lessons.

ABOUT IDEA LAB® KIDS:

IDEA Lab® Kids was founded as a way for kids to explore their love of science, technology, engineering, art, and math subjects. The award-winning Houston-based education franchise system offers after-school classes, camps, birthday parties, open labs, and much more to children. The brand has positioned itself to be a leader in the growing STEAM education space with franchises in the U.S., Canada, and internationally. IDEA Lab Kids franchises are only offered or sold in states where they are registered or compliant with applicable franchise laws.

The franchise fee of $35,500 provides an assigned territory for establishing a location and for offering IDEA Lab On-the-GoSM. The startup costs for an IDEA Lab Kids franchise can range from $163,000 to $465,000. To learn more about franchising with IDEA Lab Kids, visit https://1851franchise.com/lyricoslearning/info.