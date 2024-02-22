The Great Discovery Launches Platform for Global E-Learning Accessibility and Monetization
The Great Discovery (TGD) announces the inauguration of its global e-Learning community platform, aiming to enhance educational access worldwide.
TGD's model that not only displays but also actively promotes high-quality content through a global network, expanding educators' reach and ensuring equitable knowledge distribution"ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Discovery Fest" launch event, scheduled for March 15th and 16th at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Florida, introduces this platform, emphasizing a new phase in e-Learning and knowledge sharing.
As e-Learning emerges as a crucial trend, TGD introduces a platform anticipated to influence the sector significantly.
With the industry's growth projected to exceed 40 percent annually, TGD's use of advanced AI language translation, affiliate marketing, and global economic integration is designed to deliver impactful educational content globally in up to 100 languages across 200 countries.
The event commences with the Mastery Course Creators Forum and Networking Summit on March 15th, followed by the revelation of TGD's comprehensive plans, including opportunities for learners, affiliates, and course creators on March 16th. The day is planned to include demonstrations of new technologies, educational sessions, and keynotes by global experts, concluding with a Gala Dinner and Awards Banquet to honor community achievements.
TGD's foundation rests on the principle of democratizing knowledge distribution. Co-CEOs Sandra Harry and Tim Taylor, with experts in various fields, have developed a platform enabling course creators to translate and promote their content worldwide, aiming to provide both knowledge access and economic opportunities.
Reflecting on the shifts in educational demand post-COVID, Co-CEO Tim Taylor remarked on the platform's capacity to offer knowledge and economic opportunities from home, transcending barriers of background, status, or financial limitation.
Chief Learning Officer Dennis DiNoia commented on the educational system's evolution, highlighting TGD's model that not only displays but also actively promotes high-quality content through a global network, expanding educators' reach and ensuring equitable knowledge distribution.
The event invites educators, learners, affiliates, and stakeholders to experience the unveiling of The Great Discovery, a platform envisioned to transform education's role in creating a more informed and connected world. For more information on the event and registration, visit https://TGDEvent.com.
About The Great Discovery:
Based in Florida, The Great Discovery, co-founded by Sandra Harry and Tim Taylor, is supported by experts in Six Sigma, AI, technology, e-Learning, and affiliate marketing. The platform aims to remove educational barriers, offering global outreach for course creators and unparalleled knowledge access for learners.
Event Details:
-Dates: March 15 and 16, 2024
-Location: Rosen Plaza Hotel, Orlando, Florida
-Tickets and Registration: https://TGDEvent.com
For media inquiries, please contact: Email: Media@TheGreatDiscovery.com or call: 800-335-6234.
Sandra M Harry
The Great Discovery
+1 800-335-6234
Media@TheGreatDiscovery.com
