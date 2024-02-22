Rachel Collins, CEO of W Energy, Named Among Most Influential Women of Energy 2024
W Energy is honored to have Rachel Collins leading the charge, driving success and fostering innovation despite challenges.TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- W Energy proudly announces that Rachel Collins, the company's CEO, has been recognized among the Most Influential Women of Energy 2024. This prestigious acknowledgment from Hart Energy underscores Collins' significant contributions to the energy sector, particularly in fostering innovationNot unlike most fast-growing software companies, W Energy faced challenges in 2021 and early 2022 due to changes in leadership, ownership, an acquisition that introduced considerable complexity to the business, and of course Covid.
Consequently, W Energy experienced a year of slower growth and lower profitability as it reorganized to get back to its typical pattern of breakthrough growth. Stepping in as CEO, Rachel Collins introduced new playbooks to the talented team that helped effectively navigate growing pains, showcasing Collins’ strategic leadership. Under her guidance, substantial improvements were achieved to key performance metrics including the customer net promoter score and employee retention. The business quickly returned to a healthy cash flow and profitability.
"At W Energy, we understand that adaptability is essential in the ever-evolving energy market,” shares CEO Rachel Collins. “That's why I foster a culture of innovation and encourage our team to embrace change. Research shows the next wave of innovation is around resource efficiency, and I am committed to leading it with proactive solutions. We plan to leverage AI-enhanced technology to optimize our solutions and resources in order to stay ahead of industry challenges, helping our clients drive productivity and growth."
Collins brings a wealth of experience to W Energy, having held prominent roles as the General Manager of Insite360 and a General Manager and SVP at Aurea Software. Since 2013, she has been responsible for a significant increase in annual recurring revenue.
Rachel Collins' inclusion in Hart Energy's 2024 Women in Energy list not only recognizes her individual achievements but also highlights her instrumental role in steering W Energy towards continued success. Her ability to navigate adversity and drive positive change highlights the company's commitment to excellence and resilience in the energy sector.
About W Energy
W Energy, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, revolutionizes the oil and gas industry with its leading cloud-based energy platform. Made for upstream and midstream companies, their platform combines advanced software with deep industry knowledge, offering solutions spanning Field Service Management, Production, Accounting, Land, and Transportation. Countless energy professionals turn to W Energy to help their businesses adapt and grow. As the energy industry evolves, so does W Energy, continuously refining the platform to empower today’s needs and tomorrow’s advancements. Visit W Energy to see how they’re shaping the future of energy operations.
