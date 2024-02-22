Pan African Film & Arts Festival Wraps Up 32nd Annual In-Person Event, Announces Virtual Encore Festival
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 32nd Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) has concluded its highly successful in-person festival, marking yet another year of celebrating African culture, cinema, and artistry. As the curtains close on the physical event, PAFF is thrilled to announce the commencement of its Virtual Encore Festival, extending the celebration of the African Diaspora to audiences worldwide. Running through March 31, 2024, film enthusiasts will have the opportunity to experience a curated selection of films and events from the comfort of their homes via the festival's online platform at paff.org
The in-person festival, held from February 6 to February 20, 2024, at the Cinemark Baldwin Hills & XD, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, and other venues across Los Angeles, brought together filmmakers, artists, scholars, and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds to showcase the richness and diversity of the African diaspora. With over 200 films screened, including features, documentaries, and shorts, as well as a myriad of art exhibitions, live performances, and panel discussions, the event captivated audiences and fostered meaningful dialogue surrounding African culture and its global impact.
The Virtual Encore Festival aims to extend the reach of PAFF's mission to celebrate and showcase the art, stories, and voices of the African diaspora while providing a safe and inclusive space for cultural exchange and appreciation.
"As we bid farewell to our in-person festival until next year, we are immensely grateful for the unwavering support of our community and the incredible talent that graced our stages and screens," said Ayuko Babu, co-founder of PAFF. "With the launch of our Virtual Encore Festival, we are excited to bring the magic of PAFF to audiences around the globe, fostering connections and amplifying the voices of African filmmakers and artists."
The Virtual Encore Festival will feature a diverse lineup of films, including award-winning features, thought-provoking documentaries, and inspiring shorts. Audiences can expect an immersive and engaging experience that celebrates the richness and vibrancy of African culture.
For more information on the Virtual Encore Festival and to purchase tickets and passes, please visit paff.org.
Follow PAFF on social media:
Facebook: @PAFFNOW
Twitter: @PAFFNOW
Instagram: @PAFFNOW
About the Pan African Film & Arts Festival
The 32nd Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) makes its return to Los Angeles February 6-19, 2024 at the Cinemark Baldwin Hills XD and Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza to present and showcase a broad spectrum of Black creative works, particularly those that reinforce positive images and help to destroy negative stereotypes of Africans and African-Americans.
Since 1992, as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, PAFF has remained dedicated to the promotion of Black stories and images through the exhibition of film, visual art, and other creative expression. Today, PAFF is one of the largest and most prestigious Black film festivals in the U.S. and attracts local, national, and international audiences. In addition, it is an Oscar-qualifying festival for animation and live-action films, and one of the largest Black History Month events in America.
PAFF is supported in part by the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, LA Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, LA Councilmember Curren Price, LA Councilmember Heather Hutt, LA County Department of Arts and Culture, the LA County COVID-19 Arts Relief Fund administered by the LA County Department of Arts and Culture, Senator Steve Bradford, and Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas.
The 2024 PAFF is possible through the generous support of sponsors including Color Creative, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Stocker Street Creative, Disney, Andscape, BET+, Paramount Pictures, National Geographic, Black Alliance for Justice Immigration, Cal State University, Los Angeles.
For more information, please visit paff.org.
