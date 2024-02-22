EMU Adds a New Success to Its International Achievements by Becoming a Member of Eurasion Universities Union

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) added a new success to its endeavors regarding international expansion. EMU brought a new dimension to its existing international relations by becoming a member of Eurasian Universities Union (EURAS), one of world-renowned higher education institutions that has nearly 140 member-universities from Europe, Asia and Middle East.

Launched in 2008, EURAS is a union covering universities and other higher education institutions within the Eurasian region. EURAS is a non-profit international association, promoting cooperation among nearly 140 universities from all across the West and Central Europe, Balkans, Caucasus, Middle East as well as the whole of Asia and working for the global advancement of educational standards in the Eurasian region.

This year, the 9th event of the “Eurasia Higher Education Summit” to be organized by EURAS will take place on 26-29 February, 2024 in Istanbul. The summit will be attended by over 150 guest speakers and nearly 250 institutions from over 70 countries as well as esteemed universities, academicians and leading representatives of higher education sector. Various talks, panels and workshop on higher education will be organized during the Summit. At the higher education fair to be held in parallel with the summit, various universities and higher education institutions, both domestic and from abroad, will participate and organize promotional programs.

Speakers and leaders in the sector who are to attend the “Eurasian Higher Education Summit” to be organized by the Eurasian Universities Union will deliver talks on current topics on internationalization in higher education and, key topics in higher education management. The said summit also provides the higher education institution representatives and participating institutions the opportunity of forming effective networks, academic collaborations and business developments.

This year, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç and Institutional Development and International Academic Affairs Office Coordinator Assist. Prof. Dr. Cahit Ezel will represent EMU at the Eurasian Universities Summit.

In a statement, Prof. Dr. Kılıç expressed his contentment on joining a world-renowned institution as a member, adding that the university’s collaborations with such institutions are to continue and that EMU’s endeavors on internationalization, which our university puts great importance, will steam ahead.