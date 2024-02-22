InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Double Bladed Windshield Wiper to Simultaneously Clean and Scrape Away Debris
Jonathan H. of New Britain, CT is the creator of the J.E. Blade, a modified windshield wiper blade with a replaceable insert that simultaneously cleans away debris and scrubs the windshield. The blade maximizes effectiveness of clearing debris from the windshield and helps maintain optimal, consistent visibility. The insert is aligned in a parallel configuration, featuring a first blade that cleans debris from the windshield and a second blade that scrubs bugs, dirt, and other debris from the windshield. Users can activate the blades to effectively clean and scrub debris from the windshield with ease. The blades are easy to replace and offer several sizes to accommodate any residential or commercial vehicle.
The global market for windshield wipers is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing production of vehicles. Replacement demand is a key factor fueling this growth with consumers frequently replacing their wipers during routine maintenance. Manufacturers continually invest in research and development to improve the performance and durability of windshield wipers. Innovative features, such as beam-style blades, integrated wiper fluid dispensers, and advanced materials, can impact consumer preferences. The J.E Blade’s replacement design will not just help reduce pollution, but it will give the consumer the option to change from the typical design and style, to any style, design, or color scrubber and blade. Also, in northern state winter months users can apply either a dual blade design, or add an ice scraper to increase visibility in wintery conditions. J.E. Blade’s integration of a dual blade feature is the type of versatility and multifunctionality automotive manufacturers are looking for in new products to expand their product line.
Jonathan filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his J.E. Blade product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the J.E. Blade can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
