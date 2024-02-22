Submit Release
Recent Study Finds Both In-Person and Telephone Counselling CETA Approach Effective for Adolescent and Young Adult Mental Health.

 The Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ), in partnership with the University of Alabama, John Hopkins University, and Columbia University, announced findings from a five-year randomised controlled trial that started in 2019, assessing the effectiveness of in-person versus telephonic counselling, in tackling prevalent mental health issues among adolescents and young adults (AYA) using the Common Element Treatment Approach (CETA). The CETA Approach is a flexible intervention, a transdiagnostic approach grounded in cognitive behavioural therapy elements common to evidence-based treatments for #trauma, behavioural problems, anxiety and depression.

The study findings reveal that both in-person counselling and telephone-based interventions using CETA do effectively address prevalent mental health issues among adolescents and young adults. They help in mitigating post-traumatic stress and internalising and externalising problems within the target population. Furthermore, the research noted a reduction in substance use among the target demographic as a result of these interventions. The research findings reinforced the notion that in-person CETA is notably more effective for adolescents and young adults grappling with significant trauma. CIDRZ’s Saphira Munthal Mulemba, the study coordinator, and Mwamba Mwenge, the monitoring and evaluation officer, presented the findings during a stakeholders’ meeting on 20th February 2024. 

