Second Arrest Made in a 2021 Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a second arrest has been made in a May 2021 homicide.

On May 14, 2021, at approximately 9:29 p.m., 27-year-old Leonard Turner was shot in the 400 block of 2nd Street, Northwest. He died at a nearby hospital.

On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 53-year-old Violet Davenport, of Northwest, was arrested by members of the US Marshals Service and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated) pursuant to a DC Superior Court Indictment.

This is the second arrest in the case. A man was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed on August 16, 2021.

CCN: 21062800

###