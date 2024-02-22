Ampion Group Names Trent Graham as Vice President of Claims Litigation Strategy, Leading Pioneering Division
Appointment Unveils Strategic Approach to Equip Litigators with Expertise and Resources
In an ever-evolving landscape where disputes are prevalent, it's imperative that litigators have access to trusted expertise.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampion Group, LLC, a distinguished leader in the insurance claims industry, proudly announces the appointment of Trent Graham as the head of its innovative new Claims Litigation Strategy division. This division is specifically designed to arm litigators with comprehensive research and expertise, aimed at bridging the gap between legal representation and restoring insured parties to their pre-loss condition. Recognizing the pressing need within the industry for trusted external guidance amidst escalating disputes, Ampion Group is poised to deliver this forward-thinking resource.
— Preston Boyles, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Bringing two decades of indispensable experience in the claims industry, Trent Graham offers an extensive reservoir of knowledge to this critical position. Drawing from his experience overseeing vendor resources, desk adjuster resources, overflow claims on a daily basis, Fast Path, and CAT claims in his prior role; Graham will ensure that the Litigation Strategy Division equips litigators with the necessary support to navigate disputes with confidence and precision.
"In an ever-evolving landscape where disputes are prevalent, it's imperative that litigators have access to trusted expertise," remarked Preston Boyles, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Ampion Group. "As we embark on this new strategic move to grow and deliver solutions to our stakeholders, having Trent at the helm instills confidence in our ability to meet this demand and catalyze positive change within the industry."
Expressing his commitment, Graham stated, "I am honored to join the Ampion Group leadership team and lead this vital initiative. In an industry rife with disputes and complexities, it's imperative that we provide litigators with the resources and expertise needed to navigate these challenges and ensure that insured parties are restored to their pre-loss condition with efficiency and integrity."
Ampion Group remains steadfast in elevating industry standards through exceptional leadership, extensive experience, and an unyielding commitment to providing top-tier claims management solutions. For carriers in search of excellence and innovation in claims management, Ampion Group stands as the trusted partner of choice. For legal teams, Ampion Group is a go-to resource for dispute resolution services.
About Ampion Group, LLC
Ampion Group, LLC, a distinguished leader in the insurance claims industry, manages over $2 billion in indemnity payments, orchestrates national adjuster deployments, and handles 2 million daily catastrophe claims. Trusted by top-tier insurers, its services include complex claims, dispute resolution, staffing, auto appraisals, and expert witness support. Explore more at ampiongroup.com.
Susan Jablonski
Ampion Group, LLC
+1 312-933-8584
susan@ampiongroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn