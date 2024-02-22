Orange Label Marketing and AAF OC to Host a Multi-Brand Experience Highlighting the Power of Wellness for Brands
Orange Label Marketing announces its partnership with the American Advertising Federation OC to host a wellness marketing event in Costa Mesa on 2/29/24.
We are excited to collaborate with AAF OC to bring together industry experts and enthusiasts for an evening dedicated to exploring the intersection of wellness and branding.”COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange Label Marketing, a leading marketing agency based in Costa Mesa, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the American Advertising Federation (AAF) of Orange County to host an exclusive wellness marketing event on February 29, 2024.
— Aubrey Closson, Client Success Supervisor and Wellness Marketing Lead
The event, which will take place at Orange Label's headquarters located at 660 Baker Street, Costa Mesa, will feature an expert panel discussing wellness branding strategies and sharing the latest insights from the market landscape. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other wellness-minded individuals, engage with industry leaders and learn valuable tactics to elevate their brand's wellness initiatives.
The panel of esteemed experts includes:
Emily Cullen Yuhas Director of Creative Content, Voluspa
Dr. Kerry Burnight Gerontologist, Speaker, Consultant
Gina Torvik Digital Marketing Manager, Vertos Medical
Allison Mabbott Co-Founder, JunkTheory
Andre Huseman Co-Founder, BOXHAUS
Dr. Jordan Wishmyer Sports Chiropractor + Wellness Advocate, WISH ChiroSport
Immerse yourself in hands-on wellness that will rejuvenate the body and mind from the following activations:
Meet Coach Andre of BOXHAUS and get the chance to win free boxing classes.
Receive a posture screening and 1:1 wellness analysis with Dr. Wishmyer of WISH ChiroSport.
Learn about wellness rituals and receive product giveaways with Voluspa and JunkTheory skincare.
Meet Michele Canon of Michele Canon Fit to sample her product and learn about creating a life you love .
Shop Aubrey Michelle Jewelry to add a touch of sparkle to this night of wellness.
“We are excited to collaborate with AAF OC to bring together industry experts and enthusiasts for an evening dedicated to exploring the intersection of wellness and branding. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and actionable strategies to enhance their brand's presence in the wellness market,” said Aubrey Closson, Client Success Supervisor and Wellness Marketing Lead of Orange Label Marketing.
The event will kick off at 5:30 PM with a Connect + Cocktail Hour, followed by the panel discussion and Q&A session from 6:30 PM to 7:15 PM. Attendees will then have the opportunity to mingle with panelists and fellow attendees until 8:00 PM.
To inquire about tickets, please contact aclosson@orangelabelmarketing.com. AAF OC members are eligible for a discounted rate of $20 per ticket, while non-members can purchase tickets for $25 each. Those interested in receiving the AAF OC member discount should email info@aaforangecounty.com.
Orange Label and AAF OC would like to extend a huge thank you to all of the event sponsors, including Bright Event Rentals, Blissful Nights, Aloha Bar, Gracias Madre, BOXHAUS, WISH ChiroSport, Voluspa, Vertos Medical, Michele Canon Fit and JunkTheory.
ABOUT ORANGE LABEL
Orange Label is an award-winning response marketing agency that delivers “WOW” creative, a stellar experience and better results through data-driven, creative marketing. Services include strategy, data analytics, media, social, content and design. Partnering with wellness brands that grow when their customers thrive, Orange Label’s partial list of clients include Nékter Juice Bar, Greenwell Farms, Great West Produce and South Bay International. For more information, visit orangelabelmarketing.com.
Rochelle Reiter
Orange Label
+1 949-345-8108
email us here