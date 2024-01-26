Orange Label Marketing Announces the Launch of Dr. Kerry Burnight's Inspiring “Making Older Better” Website
The launch of www.drkerryburnight.com marks a significant step in her dedication to providing valuable insights on aging and thriving during all stages of life.
It’s been an honor to work with Kerry on elevating her mission and sharing it with others. ”COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange Label Marketing is thrilled to announce the launch of Dr. Kerry Burnight's new website, www.drkerryburnight.com. This momentous occasion marks a significant step in Dr. Burnight's mission of "Making Older Better" and her dedication to providing valuable insights on aging, connection, purpose, and thriving during all stages of life.
Dr. Kerry Burnight, a renowned expert in aging and gerontology, has dedicated her life to enhancing the lives of older individuals and those caring for them. With her new website, she aims to reach a wider audience and share her wealth of knowledge, experience, and wisdom. Dr. Burnight delves into best practices for feeling more vital, experiencing more joy, and embracing one's older self. She understands that aging can be a challenging journey, yet her approach is filled with optimism and empowerment. Dr. Burnight's message is clear: "It’s never too late or too early to start. Now is the time."
As a leading gerontologist, Dr. Kerry Burnight brings her unique perspective and compassionate tone to the forefront. Her website is more than a resource; it's a community where individuals who are aging and those caring for aging loved ones can find guidance and support.
Dr. Burnight's platform is designed to help individuals embrace aging in a world often plagued by ageism. She offers practical advice on accepting your older self, fostering deeper connections, fulfilling your purpose, enhancing safety and security, and ultimately thriving regardless of life's circumstances. Dr. Burnight's empowering message reminds us that it's never too late or too early to start living our best lives, and her compassionate tone shines through in every piece of content.
Orange Label Marketing is proud to support Dr. Kerry Burnight in her mission to make older age a time of vitality, connection, and fulfillment. “It’s been an honor to work with Kerry on elevating her mission and sharing it with others. At the onset, Orange Label helped Kerry develop her personal brand which included a logo, messaging and brand aesthetic. Once that foundation was established, we created her website and included professional photography of her in her own environment to capture her infectious personality and spirit,” said Rochelle Reiter, President of Orange Label.
