Quark Baby Partners with FDM Sales to Accelerate Growth in North America
The strategic partnership between Quark Baby and FDM Sales is set to boost North American market presence.
By partnering with the right downstream retail accounts in the United States, we can accelerate our mission of dignifying parents, protecting children, and enabling communities across North America”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quark Baby Ltd. (‘Quark’) a market leader in infant feeding and e-commerce is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with FDM Sales, a premier sales agency with a proven track record of growing quality consumer brands across North America. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing Quark’s product reach and optimizing market penetration.
— Garett Senez
With 3 generations and over 500 years of combined experience, FDM Sales Agents bring a wealth of knowledge and an extensive network that promises to open new avenues for Quark. The partnership aligns with Quark’s commitment to providing an innovative line of baby products to a wider audience, ensuring that customers across North America access higher quality, tech-forward baby gear.
“FDM Sales boast an impressive success rate, and their expertise in building consumer brands profitably is second to none," said Garett Senez, CEO of Quark Baby. "By engaging in comprehensive business development, and partnering with the right downstream retail accounts in the United States, we can accelerate our mission of dignifying parents, protecting children, and enabling communities across North America.”
“This partnership reaffirms FDM’s dedication to innovation, best-in-class brands, and customer satisfaction. Together with Quark Baby, we are poised to set new benchmarks in these categories and deliver exceptional value to parents across North America” said FDM President, Brian Polencheck. "Quark's commitment to delivering true value to their customers is impressive, and their outlook on bringing something new to the category is refreshing. I'm excited to see what we can do together”
Quark’s award-winning baby products are found in over 1600 stores in Canada, with a growing presence in the United States; including Babylist, Nordstrom, Amazon, and Toys R Us. The brand launches online at Target this March with additional retailers in Spring 2024.
About FDM Sales
FDM Sales specializes in building innovative consumer brands across North America. With a focus on engaging not just as a sales agent but as an active partner, FDM Sales plays a crucial role in the overall business strategy development for the brands they represent. For more information, visit https://www.fdmsales.com/.
About Quark Baby
Quarks are the smallest particles ever observed. And just like our children, they are the building blocks of our universe. Founded by two new dads, we’re on a mission to solve everyday parenting problems using intelligent design and innovative technology. From feeding to smart parenting tech, we’re simplifying the way people interact with the items they choose to use on their parenting journey. For more information, visit https://quarkbaby.com/
For media inquiries, please contact:
Garett Senez
Email: garett@quarkbaby.com
Garett Senez
Quark Baby Ltd
garett@quarkbaby.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
YouTube
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
BuubiBottle Hybrid Feeding System | Quark®