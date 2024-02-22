Celebrate #SELday 2024 by Sharing Your School Highlights!

(Pictured: Orono Middle School Students participating in a teacher designed, summer program focused on social-emotional student needs)

Maine schools will celebrate the 4th annual International Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Day celebration on March 8, 2024, and the week leading up to it.

We know that Maine schools are doing amazing things to cultivate the social and emotional learning of all of their students and we want to share that collective success with the nation. With that in mind, this year we are asking you to participate in this national effort by sharing your SEL highlights during the school year and beyond and/or share your school’s 2024 SEL Day activities and initiatives by filling out this form. Submissions received from this form will help Maine come together as a state to recognize the amazing work of Maine schools at a national level to be included on the SEL4US Leader Board. Together, let’s make Maine a shining example of SEL excellence!

You can also share your #SELdayME2024 highlights during the week of March 8th by posting to your school’s social media and tagging Maine DOE, using #SELday or #SELdayME2024 and tag the Maine DOE at @MaineDepartmentofEducation1 on Facebook and @mainedepted on Instagram.

Check out some of the toolkits and resources for #SEL Day that the Maine DOE shared earlier this month here. For more details on the day or on inclusive ideas, send questions to DOESchoolandStudentSupports@maine.gov.