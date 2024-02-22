Governor Ivey Proclaims Severe Weather Awareness Week, Encourages Alabamians to Prepare and Take Part in Sales Tax Holiday Weekend

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday encouraged Alabamians to begin preparing for the upcoming tornado and hurricane seasons by participating in Alabama’s annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, held Friday, February 23 through Sunday, February 25, in accordance with the governor’s recently issued proclamation.

Previously recognizing February 19 through February 25, 2024 as Severe Weather Awareness Week to coincide with the sales tax weekend, Governor Ivey shared a reminder to Alabamians.

“The safety and wellbeing of all Alabamians, particularly in the face of severe weather events, is a great responsibility of mine. By proclaiming this week as Severe Weather Awareness Week, we are emphasizing the critical importance of preparedness, which includes not only educating ourselves and our families but ensuring access to essential supplies,” said Governor Ivey. “I am proud to announce the upcoming sales tax holiday for severe weather preparedness items, and I encourage our citizens to utilize this weekend to equip themselves with the tools necessary to weather any storm.”

The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on February 23 and ends at midnight on February 25, allowing Alabama shoppers to stock up tax-free on common emergency supplies costing less than $60. Generators costing $1,000 or less can also be purchased free of the state’s 4 percent sales tax during the three-day tax holiday. Some of Alabama’s local governments are cutting their local sales taxes as well on the eligible items.

See if your county is participating in this year’s holiday by visiting:

https://www.revenue.alabama.gov/sales-use/alabama-severe-weather-preparedness-sales-tax-holiday/

Help spread the word by posting this on your local company’s social media or print it here:

https://alabamaretail.org/wp-content/uploads/2024SWPSTHPoster.jpg

Sales Tax Holiday for Severe Weather Preparedness info:

https://www.revenue.alabama.gov/ultraviewer/viewer/basic_viewer/index.html?form=2021/12/810-6-3-.66.pdf

###