Smarter AI Wins Best AI Vehicle Safety Technology Award at the 3rd Annual Artificial Intelligence Awards
We are honored to receive 'Best AI Vehicle Safety Technology' award. This recognition validates our unwavering commitment to advancing safety, efficiency, & sustainability through AI & computer vision”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smarter AI, the industry-leading enablement software platform for AI cameras, proudly announces its recent accolade at the prestigious third annual Corporate Vision Artificial Intelligence Awards. This year’s edition recognizes Smarter AI as the "Best AI Vehicle Safety Technology" awardee.
— Chris Piche, Smarter AI Founder and CEO
The Artificial Intelligence Awards by Corporate Vision is a highly-anticipated event recognizing AI's most innovative and forward-thinking companies. Winning an award in this competition is a testament to a company's excellence in innovation, dedication to technology advancement, and significant impact on its industry.
"We are truly honored to receive the 'Best AI Vehicle Safety Technology' award. This recognition validates our unwavering commitment to advancing safety, efficiency, and sustainability through AI and computer vision,” said Chris Piche, Smarter AI Founder and CEO. “Smarter AI's transformative AI vehicle cameras and computer vision solutions are reshaping how fleets, industries, and cities approach safety and environmental responsibility. We are driven by the belief that innovation can drive positive change in the world, and this award reinforces our dedication to that mission."
Smarter AI vehicle cameras and computer vision solutions are revolutionizing fleet safety, with a focus on significantly reducing risks and enhancing overall public safety for all road users. Utilizing predictive analysis, Smarter AI proactively identifies potential hazards, empowering fleet operators to take preventative actions. Furthermore, the integration of AI-driven public safety measures ensures protection for all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists. Smarter AI's unwavering commitment to public safety extends beyond mere accident prevention, contributing to safer roads for everyone.
In the industrial sector, Smarter AI vehicle cameras and computer vision solutions promote environmental sustainability by optimizing routes and reducing fuel consumption, effectively reducing fleets' carbon footprint. Regulatory compliance is streamlined through continuous real-time monitoring and reporting, ensuring businesses adhere to safety and environmental regulations. Smarter AI empowers industries to thrive and play a pivotal role in creating a safer and more environmentally conscious world.
Smarter AI vehicle cameras and computer vision solutions usher in a new era of smart transportation infrastructure for city governments. Its smarter pavement assessment system, driven by computer vision, enables cities to comprehensively assess road conditions and prioritize maintenance efforts effectively. Real-time data collection through AI vehicle cameras provides up-to-the-minute insights, leading to enhanced road maintenance at reduced costs and minimal disruptions to traffic flow. Smarter AI vehicle cameras and computer vision solutions empower cities to proactively enhance road infrastructure, ultimately fostering safer and more efficient urban environments.
For more information about Smarter AI and our award-winning vehicle cameras and computer vision solutions, please visit https://smarterai.camera.
About Smarter AI
Smarter AI is the industry-leading enablement software platform for AI cameras that see, listen, and understand. Trusted by telematics service providers (TSPs) worldwide, our AI vehicle cameras and computer solutions enhance safety and foster smarter cities for commercial vehicle fleets and government clients.
Because each use case requires unique AI models, Smarter AI cameras:
* Download AI-like apps on a phone
* Supported by AI Store™, our growing ecosystem of AI models and developers, to
* Enable any camera network with precision AI for trusted data and decisions
More information is available at https://smarterai.camera.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
