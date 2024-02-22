Maine DOE Podcast Highlights Hands-On Career and Technical Education Experiences

Commissioner Makin Talks with CTE Directors Randy Crockett from Oxford Hills Technical School, Bobby Deetjen from Mid-Coast School of Technology, and Bill Tracy from Hancock County Technical Center

Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs provide Maine students with hands-on experiences in programs like culinary arts, welding, auto, law enforcement, early childhood education, and so much more. On this month’s What Holds Us Together podcast, Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin talks with three CTE leaders about this engaging learning pathway, Randy Crockett from Oxford Hills Technical School, Bobby Deetjen from Mid-Coast School of Technology, and Bill Tracy from Hancock County Technical Center. They share how CTEs help students build the skills, knowledge, and real-world experiences they need to thrive. Listen here.

“We’re big believers in the hands-on, real-world, interdisciplinary learning that’s happening at Maine’s Career and Technical Education schools. [Students are] learning skills, they’re learning academic content, they’re solving problems and using critical thinking, they’re developing teamwork skills and communication skills—it’s such a robust model of education,” said Education Commissioner Pender Makin on the podcast.

“What happens in our school is pretty magical on a daily basis. We’re dealing with students who are future doctors, engineers, electricians, welders, you name it. These are going to be contributing members of our communities and we get to watch them at 16 and 17 really grow and make decisions that are going to impact our communities as a whole,” said Mid-Coast School of Technology Director Bobby Deetjen.

“It’s nice to be able to offer things that students need and want in the community,” said Hancock County Technical Center Director Bill Tracy. “That model of being able to learn and then immediately apply and practice is something that our students talk a lot about and being able to have that hands-on opportunity.”

“Our spaces are intermingled with the academic areas as well, so a student can walk from engineering and architectural design to their calculus class. It really makes a big difference in terms of access,” said Oxford Hills Technical School Director Randy Crockett, who also talked about the importance of hands-on learning. “That actual application is going to deepen their learning. They have to problem-solve in real time instead of abstract thinking.”

The group also discussed how the CTE model encourages students to take risks and be confident in trying new things.

“We tell our students, if you don’t fail at something that means you are not going to learn to your fullest potential. That’s going to increase engagement right there where students are going to have that kind of opportunity to feel at ease and take a chance,” said Deetjen, who explained that when students are worried about the social pressures around them if they fail, they’ll never take that chance to begin with and CTE programs take that pressure away.

Tracy summed up the power and potential of what CTEs in Maine offer.

“You can walk down the hall and see welding going on, you can see a car being taken apart, you can see [students] looking at electrical systems, and then you can go up and see three-year-olds running around in a classroom, and then you can step over to another classroom where they’re turning cockroaches into cyborgs and learning to control them. Then you walk down the hall and they’re making this amazing meal. What is this world? It’s just an amazing thing,” he said. “That is the world, and we’re just this small-scale piece of what reality is.”

Maine CTE program enrollment surpassed 10,000 students this year, and communities and the State continue to invest in this transformational learning pathway. Maine’s 27 Career and Technical Education regions and centers enroll students in 85 programs. The Mills administration invested $20 million from the Governor’s Jobs Plan to expand CTEs in Maine. In addition to the Jobs Plan funding, the Governor and the Legislature have increased funding for CTEs by more than $10 million.